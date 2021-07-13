Camille Gerads

Camille Rose Gerads was born to Lynn and Jason Gerads of Albany on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 7 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed home by big sister Samantha 2 1/2 years old. Grandparents are David and Ellie Boecker of St. Rosa and Arnie Gerads of Upsala.

Load comments