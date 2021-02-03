Brantley Housman

Brantley James Housman was born to Jessica and Chris Housman of Melrose on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 9:08 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce and was 22 inches long. Grandparents are James Housman of Melrose, Jan and Mike Werner of Sauk Centre, Keith Mammen of Melrose and Sandy Mammen of Orlando FL. Great-Grandparents are Eleanor Rose of Walton WV and Rita Klatke of St.Cloud.
