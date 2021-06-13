Bentley Klaphake

Bentley Rose Klaphake was born to Alyssa Klaphake and John Deters of Melrose on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:34 a.m. at the St. Cloud Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed home by siblings Alexis, Lincoln and Kalob. Grandparents are Mike and Lyn Klaphake, Mike “Zeke” Deters and Sharon and Mike Klaphake. Great-grandparents are Lucille Imdieke and Bernice Proell.
