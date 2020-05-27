Oliver Leigh Becker was born to Stephanie and Jason Becker of Long Prairie on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:37 a.m. at the CentraCare Health - Melrose Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 22.5 inches long. He is welcomed home by big brothers Ayden, 7 years old and Wyatt, 3 years old. Grandparents are Kevin and Nancy Kuhlmann of Sauk Centre and Jim Jr. and Wendy Becker of Grey Eagle Great-Grandparents are Roger and Gayle King of Melrose, Gladys Kuhlmann of Sauk Centre, Jean Becker of Long Prairie and Debra Puhr of Missouri.
