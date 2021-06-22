August Ewald

August William Ewald was born to Samantha and Samuel Ewald on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3:31 a.m. at Glacial Ridge Health System in Glenwood. Dr. Versteeg attended. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Mark and Cindy Byer of Fraze. Great-grandparents are Tom and Genevieve "Genny" Gill of Albany.

Recommended for you

Load comments