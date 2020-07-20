Arthur Storck

Arthur Gordon Storck was born to Ashley and Matthew Storck of Browerville, MN on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:44 p.m. at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Arthur weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Don and Sandy Lubbers of Little Falls, MN and Jeff and Donna Storck of Winter Haven, FL.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Woman killed in single-vehicle accident in Princeton
- Another COVID fatality: Little Falls Area Chamber announces cancellation of this year's Arts and Crafts Fair
- My Jungle Gym to open in downtown Isanti
- Stillwater named best small town food scene by USA Today
- Eagan City Council approves affordable housing complex
- Princeton motor vehicle fatality information updated
- Minnetonka passes indoor mask requirement
- Black Lives Matter plants stakes in Edina
- St. Louis Park Council finalizes approvals for Union Park Flats
- Little Falls parents travel to India for son’s wedding
Images
Videos
Commented
- Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)
- Local politicians should reveal party (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)
- Telling the whole story (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Jodi Elizabeth Larson (1)
- Remember the sacrifices that gave you liberty (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.