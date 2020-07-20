Arthur Storck

Arthur Gordon Storck was born to Ashley and Matthew Storck of Browerville, MN on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:44 p.m. at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Arthur weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Don and Sandy Lubbers of Little Falls, MN and Jeff and Donna Storck of Winter Haven, FL.

Load comments