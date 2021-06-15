Amelia Borgerding

Amelia Ann Borgerding was born to Rebecca and Andrew Borgerding on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:18 p.m. at the CentraCare-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Dan and Mary Borgerding of Sauk Centre, Gerald Weber of Melrose and Dorie Schaefer Weber of Apple Valley. Great-grandparents are Tom Borgerding of Melrose and Clarence and Mary Schaefer of Meire Grove.

