Barbara A. Bjornson married John “Jack” C. Kimball on December 14, 1968 at First Lutheran Church, Fargo, ND. Jack and Barb started dating when Barb was a Sophomore and Jack was a Junior at Fargo Central High School. They moved to Minneapolis in 1968 for Barb to finish her teaching degree at the U of M and Jack his MBA while also working at Honeywell. They built a home on Enchanted Island back in 1973 where they met many life long friends. They have been blessed with two wonderful daughters Kami and Kristin, two great sons-in-law, and four of the worlds best grandsons. Remember to stay “Forever Young.”

