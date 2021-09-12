Duane and Rosie Harren invite you to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, September 19, at Pelican Lake Ballroom, St. Anna, MN. An open house will be from 12:30-4:00 p.m., with dinner served at 1:00pm. Duane and Rosie (MacArthur) were married September 18, 1971 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford, MN. No gifts please, your presence is a gift in itself.
