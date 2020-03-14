Natalie Ahrens and Michael Burg are quick to tease each other, laugh together and correct each other; they have known each other since junior high school in Melrose. Their easy banter did not come as easily in school days, however. As Natalie reminisces back to eighth grade (Michael was in seventh grade), she remembers asking him to accompany her family to Valleyfair.
“He told me he did not like rides,” Natalie said. She later learned he actually did like rides, but he was trying to avoid getting harassed by his older siblings. They avoided each other the rest of junior high and high school.
A Johnny Holm concert in Freeport on Thanksgiving weekend of 2016 brought the two back together. Michael approached her and joked about going to Valleyfair. With the conversation started, Michael asked Natalie out on a date a month later.
The date was pushed off, but not by choice. Michael was involved in a farming accident. He was knocked in the face by a cattle gate being shut by a skid loader. Following concussion protocol, he suffered a swollen face and damaged teeth. Upon seeing his face, Natalie agreed to wait and they went out for dinner at Texas Roadhouse and a movie a week later.
“And from there, it was love forever,” smiled Natalie.
Michael proposed to Natalie Feb. 16, 2019, on his birthday. He brought her into the front yard of their house in Elrosa, among piles of snow, and asked her to set up the tripod to take a picture. She obliged and set the camera to video. Michael got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, with just a little struggle getting the ring out of his pocket.
As their story goes, he redeemed himself with the proposal. Two days earlier was Valentine’s Day and he chose to give his sweetheart a keychain from Wisconsin, where he had been working for his job at Varitech Industry of Alexandria. Natalie was not impressed.
Fortunately, Natalie happily accepted his proposal, and they shared the news quickly with their families, who were very excited for them.
Natalie and Michael stress the importance of family and religion in their wedding planning. Natalie’s parents, Jeff and Wanda Ahrens, own the Greenwald Pub, while Michael’s parents, Jerry and Lisa Burg, farm near St. Martin. Their October 2020 wedding will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Martin. The reception will be held at the home farm of Natalie’s father, near Meire Grove.
Since they both come from large families, their wedding will have 525-550 guests. The wedding party will also be fairly large, with Natalie’s three brothers included (Cory, 22; Tommy, 19; and Travis, 14) as well as Michael’s three siblings (Jon Burg, Ashley Klaphake, Alissa Gunderson, who are all married with children).
Jon Burg is the best man, and groomsmen include Nick Gunderson, Jon Klaphake, Austin Schoenberg, Mitchel Moening, Erik Barten, and Ben Klaphake. Maid of honor is Anita Rooney (godmother of Natalie), and bridesmaids include Brynn VanHeel, Kennedy Eichers, Audrey Blommel, Katelyn Wehlage, Kendra Braun, Alex Bauer and Karla Burg. Faith Klaphake, niece of Michael, is the junior bridesmaid, and Harley Johnson, cousin to Natalie, is junior groomsman. They chose Elizabeth Johnson, cousin to Natalie, as flower girl; and Henry Burg and Benjamin Gunderson, nephews, as ring bearers.
The bridesmaids will wear mauve dresses, while the groomsmen will wear navy blue tuxedos. The bride’s ivory dress includes an open back and train.
Natalie will be sharing some décor with her friend, who is also getting married this year. She has purchased some items online and also will be using some décor items that her aunt and uncle, Henry and Jan Ahrens, rent out for weddings.
The couple will be using Kaylee LaMoine Films Co., and ALee Photography of Freeport. Hair will be done by MelBelle Hair Gallery of Freeport and makeup in Young Living savvy minerals by Amanda Meyer.
As Natalie pointed out, “I was born and raised in the Greenwald Pub,” therefore food and beverage are very important for the Ahrens. The wedding meal will be catered by the Greenwald Pub, including turkey, roast beef and all the fixings.”
Natalie and Michael are adding buns with cinnamon butter from Texas Roadhouse, a sentimental touch from their first date. A late evening snack will include hot dogs and sauerkraut. The party will include an open bar, and some guests will have campers parked.
A honeymoon will likely be a quick weekend getaway, with a longer trip planned later on when the couple is ready. Natalie, a second grade teacher and diving coach for Litchfield Public Schools, mentions she is in two other weddings this year, along with her own wedding, so they will be quite busy, and look forward to all the excitement to come!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.