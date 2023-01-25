Marlys and Kurt Steidl

Adler Ranch is an outdoor wedding venue, located near the chain of lakes in Alexandria. Located 10 minutes from Alexandria, it is completely private due to its half-mile long driveway. Adler Ranch is an unusual collection of vintage items and signage. Guests and couples love Adler Ranch for the nontraditional and unusual setting, it’s more than a wedding venue, it’s an experience.

Adler Ranch is owned by Kurt and Marlys Steidl, who both grew up in the area. The Steidls have lived on this property for close to 30 years and have created Adler Ranch from their family-owned property of 59 acres of beautiful mature trees, pasture land and adjoining wetlands into an outdoor barn wedding venue that is in operation May through October.

Steidl Family

Steidl family from left, daughter Sami and her husband Jeff, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandson Mason and son Keith, Kurt and Marlys.
Adler Ranch

After dark, the sign collection is lighted, using the vintage lighting that was original to the signage transforming into a whole new look for wedding couples and guests to enjoy.

