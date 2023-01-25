Adler Ranch is an outdoor wedding venue, located near the chain of lakes in Alexandria. Located 10 minutes from Alexandria, it is completely private due to its half-mile long driveway. Adler Ranch is an unusual collection of vintage items and signage. Guests and couples love Adler Ranch for the nontraditional and unusual setting, it’s more than a wedding venue, it’s an experience.
Adler Ranch is owned by Kurt and Marlys Steidl, who both grew up in the area. The Steidls have lived on this property for close to 30 years and have created Adler Ranch from their family-owned property of 59 acres of beautiful mature trees, pasture land and adjoining wetlands into an outdoor barn wedding venue that is in operation May through October.
The Steidls have collected vintage signage for many years. The Adler Ranch collection includes porcelain gas and oil signage, vintage beer signs, vintage neon signs and advertising memorabilia, along with a collection of vintage trucks.
One interesting item is the Conoco Bar, a one-of-a-kind piece. The Conoco Bar is a vintage Conoco sign that turns over to create a bar, with built in bar stools. The Conoco Bar was crafted and designed by Kurt and son, Keith. Other interesting features include a Grain Bin Bar, a 1940s luggage cart, and a Studebaker gas truck that is used as a S’more bar along with other interesting outdoor seating.
Adler Ranch got its name from their daughter Sami, who learned from her German class in fourth grade, that Adler was German for eagle. “There was an eagle’s nest on the property, and one day she announced that Adler Ranch was the name of our place,” Marlys said. “We wanted a unique name and it was perfect.”
After dark, the sign collection is lighted, using the vintage lighting that was original to the signage. “We have so much fun watching the guests — who are enthralled with the property — taking photos and having a great time,” Marlys said. “The lighting transforms into a whole new look after dark when all the lights are turned on into an environment like none other, wedding couples and guests love it.”
The main building at Adler Ranch is the Banquet Barn and also features vintage signage. It includes a vintage neon Viking Bar sign from a bar in Minneapolis and a vintage Café sign that was originally on the Osakis Café. The Banquet Barn also has radiant heat in the ceiling which is nice on a chilly nights over the May through October season. Two porch overhangs add shade and additional seating and doors on three sides provide a nice open air feel.
The Cabin and the Gas Station, two smaller buildings are used for wedding party members to get ready. Couples and guests love these small buildings, that are also filled with antiques and signs.
The Steidls have the assistance of their family with the business. Their son, Keith, and his wife Sarah, live in the Metro area and assist with events. Daughter, Sami, and her husband Jeff, live in Colorado and assist with advertising, marketing and the website.
“We have also been blessed to have the assistance of several friends and relatives over the years that have invested hours helping us with various projects around Adler Ranch, they’ve always been willing to help us and we so appreciate them,” Marlys said.
Saturdays for the 2023 season are no longer available. Bookings are available for Sunday through Fridays, with Thursdays becoming a trending wedding day. Events are now being booked for 2024 with some Saturdays still available at this time.
