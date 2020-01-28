A second chance at love. That’s what the relationship between Mike Sunder and Alicia Gorka of Burtrum is about. The couple is set to get married Saturday, Oct. 10.
As they both come from previously failed marriages, Gorka said it set the pace of how their relationship moved forward. They met through work more than two years ago and became friends. Over the course of nine months, the two simply just talked, got to know one another and eventually, one thing led to another.
Since Gorka has two young children, Amelia, 9, and Braxton, 5, it was also important for her and Sunder to wait a year after they started dating before she introduced him to the children.
“We wanted to make sure that it was a for sure thing before I introduced anybody into their lives,” she said.
But once she did, it was a relationship they welcomed. As he has three grown children from his previous marriage, they also had to be considerate of them.
Sunder proposed to Gorka Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes while Lanco performed their special song, “The Greatest Love Story.”
Before he proposed, he had arranged with a woman and her husband, who were seated at the end of the row, to photograph and film his proposal. When the song neared its end when the lyrics, “I went to the store and bought you a ring and I got down on one knee,” Sunder kneeled and proposed.
“I was nervous. It was all very emotional,” he said.
Surrounded by thousands of people, many cheered, high-fived the couple and congratulated them. Gorka’s response was mixed at first — laughing, screaming and crying with joy and surprise.
Gorka said she had not suspected that Sunder would propose. Her parents, David and Michele Gorka, on the other hand, already knew what he planned. He had spoken to them a couple of weeks before and had obtained their blessing.
“Knowing that he had asked them made me feel happy. It’s traditional,” she said.
The ring Sunder picked out for his bride-to-be is white gold with a princess cut large diamond in the center, with several smaller diamonds underneath and a braided band. But picking it up at the store was somewhat tricky.
“We do everything together and then he went to town by himself. I was like, ‘Why are you going to town by yourself?’ It was one of the fastest trips he has made,” she said.
Sunder said since they needed to pick up a few last minute items for their trip to WE Fest, he had played it off on that excuse. As a result, he only had to hide the ring from her for about a day.
Where they will get married or hold the reception has not yet been decided, but they are opting for an outdoor wedding and reception somewhere in the Burtrum area. They plan to invite inviting about 150 people.
The theme colors for the wedding are dark grey with a lighter shade of pink. They also plan to make the majority of decorations and use square hay bales as seating for the guests, wood slabs with the bark on, mason jars for decorations and more to keep it rustic and country.
While she will wear a white wedding dress, the decision what the others will wear is still being made. Gorka said it is likely that the bridesmaids will wear lighter pink colored dresses and the groomsmen tan tuxedos.
The couple will have six bridesmaids and six groomsmen. Although Sunder has not yet decided who he will have for groomsmen, the bridesmaids are Gorka’s sister, Sam Gorka-Bollin, Sam Abrahamson, Pam Twardowski, Angie Young, Sunder’s daughter-in-law, Becca Sunder, his sister, Sue Althaus and Teri Mikel.
Amelia and Braxton will give away their mom and her nephew, Easton Bollin, 2, will be the ring bearer.
Gorka and Sunder said they plan to go on a honeymoon, but exactly when remains unknown. Perhaps a few months after the wedding to a warm beach somewhere, Sunder said.
The couple is looking forward to their special day. Gorka said she loves Sunder’s personality, that he is caring and allows her to be the person she is.
“He is somebody I can count on. I appreciate everything he does,” she said.
Sunder said he loves everything about his bride-to-be.
“She’s an amazing woman, has a great personality, is easy going and is easy to talk to. She’s open and there’s no guessing with her. I wouldn’t change anything about her,” he said.
Besides planning their wedding, Sunder and Gorka enjoy spending time with each other, going to different music venues, motorcycle riding, camping, going out to eat and more.
