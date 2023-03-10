Custodian keeps Diamondhead humming

Photo by John Gessner

Mark Glende, pictured at Diamondhead Education Center, was honored by School District 191 for his work as head custodian at the multiuse facility in Burnsville.

Glende receives Spirit of Excellence Award 

A good day for head custodian Mark Glende is meeting the needs, scheduled and impromptu, of the sprawling array of programs and staff members at Diamondhead Education Center in Burnsville.

Tags

Load comments