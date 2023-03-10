Custodian keeps Diamondhead humming

Glende receives Spirit of Excellence Award
A good day for head custodian Mark Glende is meeting the needs, scheduled and impromptu, of the sprawling array of programs and staff members at Diamondhead Education Center in Burnsville.
A better day, he said, is anticipating the needs across a 150,000-square-foot building that houses programs for infants to senior citizens as well as administration offices and public functions.
“Like on certain days, the teachers have more students than other days,” Glende said. “So instead of having six kids, now you have 13 kids. When you add that many kids running around like those kids do in special ed, the temperature in the classroom skyrockets.”
Mastery of Diamondhead’s fickle temperature control is just one of the gifts Glende brings to the job, say colleagues who nominated him for a prestigious award in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
Glende received the Spirit of Excellence Award, one of the district’s 2023 Community of Excellence Awards.
“To quote the man himself, ‘I can shed light on anything,’ ” wrote the nominators, Early Learning Supervisor Carolyn Cherry and Community Education Coordinator Jennifer Green. “While he may have said this in jest as he was carrying a box of light bulbs, this is actually a great reflection on how he approaches his work and relationships with all who cross his path.”
No two days are the same at Diamondhead, said Glende, who works days, responding to teachers, program leaders and district administrators in real time. A four-person crew cleans the building at night, often working around classes and public functions.
Glende begins each day with a schedule of activities and room setup requests, whether for a School Board meeting, a bake sale downstairs at the Burnsville Senior Center or karate and dance classes.
From the time she arrived in District 191, Glende offered his services and meant it, according to Cherry.
“We have worked together to make small changes that make a big difference in the lives of our early childhood programs,” such as moving furniture around, clearing out old classroom materials, installing better art displays, fixing entry and classroom doors and installing a water bottle filling station, she wrote.
She used grant funding to paint an early childhood special education classroom a calming shade of blue. Glende came in on a weekend to do the work, pro bono.
“It’s for the kids,” he said.
From 1989 to 1996 Glende owned Scooter’s, a restaurant and delicatessen in Rosemount, where he’s lived since 1980. After catering some events and meetings for District 191, he called to say he was selling the business. Pat Taylor, a former administrative assistant in the superintendent’s office, told him the district needed people to clean the schools that summer.
“And I said, ‘Yeah. I have absolutely nothing planned,’ ” Glende recalled. “I at the time was thinking I can do that for the summer, but I don’t want to be a janitor. And I never left.”
He began working nights at Sioux Trail Elementary in 1996. That was followed by night stints at Edward Neill and Vista View elementaries. As he and wife Martha’s two sons grew older, Glende set his sights on a day job. He returned to Sioux Trail for one more round of night shifts, knowing the head custodian was planning to retire.
Glende replaced him on the day shift in 2000 and stayed until 2021. Sioux Trail was one of three schools the district closed in 2020 because of declining enrollment. It continued to house some children’s programs during the COVID year of 2021 — which Glende said he found to be some consolation after the sadness of the closing.
After filling a vacancy briefly at Cedar School he applied for a permanent job there. District Operations Director Dave Lake had other ideas, offering Glende the head job at Diamondhead — a former shopping mall the district acquired in the mid-’90s.
The offer was “a little intimidating, plus the fact that we have all of the (district) bosses here, and you want to keep all of the bosses happy,” said Glende, who remembers the Red Owl grocery store and Taco John’s in the old mall. “But I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ And (it was) the best decision.”
At 67, Glende is deferring thoughts of retirement and said he’ll be back next year.
“No plans on retirement,” said Glende, who works a side gig with his brother selling team logo Nike shoes. “Just having too much fun.”
Award winners
The other Community of Excellence Award winners, selected by a district committee, are:
Collaboration and Partnership
Jeanne Kibler, speech/language pathologist
Community Engagement
Marcia Sexton, college and career specialist
Excellence in Educational Support
Erin O’Hara Stuart, clerical
Andrea Bauer, cultural liaison
Cynthia Ruiz, cultural liaison
Ubah Yusuf, educational assistant
Andrea Weatherford, educational assistant
Teaching Excellence
Maria Starkey, teacher
Megan Tillman, teacher
Mitzi Tetzloff, teacher
Innovation
One91 Elementary Virtual Academy teachers
Leadership in Action
Landen Parkin, teacher
Kyle Hinrichsen, facilities coordinator
