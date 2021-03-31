Crimson beat Elks in section semis

Maple Grove boys basketball believes they are peaking at just the right time. They just defeated Rogers 58-42 in the Section 8AAAA quarterfinals and on March 23, played host to Elk River. The sixth-seeded Elks were the ones who gave the Crimson a bad taste in the mouth after beating Maple Grove in the final game of the regular season and came into this match up with a four-game winning streak.
These two teams knew each other well after splitting the two games they played in the regular season, but with the rubber match coming in the postseason, the stakes in this one are even higher.
Right out of the gate, the Crimson came out with energy and intensity, sparking a quick 7-2 start.
But this Elks team was resilient and utilized their big man Brandon Melchior to score inside. The junior center totaled 15 first-half points, giving the Crimson interior defenders fits.
Maple Grove had their own answer offensively, led by junior guard Jon Haakenson’s 13 first-half points. By halftime, the two section rivals were tied 27-27.
If the first half was about Crimson defenders being overwhelmed by the Elks big men, the second half was a 180-degree flip. “I thought our big guys did a great job taking away what was successful for their post players in the first half,” head coach Nick Schroeder said.
Active hands and swarming ball pressure didn’t allow Elk River to get in any rhythm offensively, which in turn gave Maple Grove ample transition scoring opportunities. “I thought our guards did a heck of a job frustrating their shooters,” Schroeder said.
For the first six minutes of the second half, the Elks were held scoreless, and the Crimson took advantage, jumping out to a 38-27 lead, and never looked back. The lead got as big as 25 points, and Maple Grove held on to a 73-54 win.
Haakenson was aggressive all night and led the team with a season-high 30 points. “His aggressiveness got him to the rim easily tonight,” Schroeder said. “Jon is tough to guard, able to attack at different angles, and finishes well.”
Instead of traveling to Brainerd for the section championship, Moorhead’s upset over the Warriors allowed the Crimson to stay at home for the title game. “I’m glad we don’t have to take a two-and-a-half-hour bus ride,” Schroeder joked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.