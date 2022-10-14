FH228242.jpg

Live Edge Timber Co. slabs and furniture legs were assembled to create this coffee table.

Plan now to ensure that when fall weather signals the end of “outdoor living,” your indoor space will be a welcoming respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Walk around to inspect furniture, cabinets, use and lack of space, and decor in general.

Would new paint on wood furniture, cabinets, doors or trim be brighter (or more tranquil)? How about a new live edge or other accent table or new legs for an existing table? Do closets need a redo to add storage? Could the home office use shelving? Or maybe space exists for a family game area? The possibilities are endless, and Woodcraft has the tools, materials and supplies you need for successful projects, as well as a wealth of how-to insight and information.

