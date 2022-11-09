U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, won reelection to the House after the votes were counted in Tuesday’s election.
She received 51% of the vote to Republican candidate Tyler Kistner’s 46%. The margin was 17,003 votes, as the tallies were 165,581 for Craig and 148,578 for Kistner.
“It is a great honor to represent Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress,” Craig said in a release on Wednesday morning. “I always say, this seat does not belong to me, it belongs to the people of Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District. And tonight I am grateful to have earned their support for a third term.
“I am tremendously proud of the campaign we’ve built over the past year and want to express my sincere gratitude to every single person who showed up day after day to make tonight’s victory possible.
“It’s easy to feel that our nation has become too divided to move forward, but I am committed to working in Congress to bridge those divides, find common ground and do what’s best for Minnesota.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your dedication and persistence – together, we will keep moving Minnesota forward.”
Kistner said in a release on Wednesday morning: “It’s been a great pleasure to run for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District. The people I’ve met, the stories I’ve heard, and the communities I’ve gotten to know have greatly nourished my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent my party as a candidate for office.
“I want to congratulate Angie Craig on winning another term. This was a hard-fought race, and we gave people a clear choice for the future of our country.”
