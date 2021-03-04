Following is a statement from U.S. Rep. Angie Craig after the passage of the Equality Act in the House.
“As a young lesbian woman growing up in rural America, I never imagined I’d finally see a bill like this reach the House floor – much less as a member of this body. I am honored to help pass this long-overdue legislation, which represents the culmination of lifetimes of hard work for so many.
“As the first openly LGBTQ mom in Congress, I am incredibly proud to support this crucial piece of legislation and to fight for the rights of LGBTQ Americans across the country. Those of us who are fortunate enough to serve our country in Congress have a responsibility to pass bills like the Equality Act to ensure that all of our constituents have equal protection under the law. Because when we outlaw discrimination and harassment against some, the benefits are shared by all of us – and our communities are stronger.”
