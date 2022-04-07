Create something special while visiting with fellow crafters at the Craft ‘n’ Chat series in the newly opened Discovery Center at the Cambridge Public Library.

Participants will be making cobweb cards at the next session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 18. All supplies will be provided.

This event is recommended for ages 15 to adult, and registration is required.

Visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org or contact the library to reserve your spot today. Space is limited.

The series finale is scheduled for Monday, May 16. Registration for this date begins April 18.

Craft ‘n’ Chat is sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library.

The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390.

For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram@ecrlmn.

