COVID-19 cases in Wright County have decreased for the fourth consecutive week, according to officials with the Wright County Department of Public Health.
Reported cases for the week ending January 7 were the lowest reported since October, agency officials stated. There were 282 new confirmed cases reported in Wright County for the period ending January 7.
Over the last week there were 10 cases that required hospitalization and none that required stays in an Intensive Care Unit, Wright County’s Department of Public Health reported in its January 8 weekly COVID update. Both of those numbers are the lowest since October as well, officials stated.
However, six more COVID-19-related were reported in Wright County last week. That brings the total of Wright County residents to die from the coronavirus to 94 since the pandemic began.
As of January 7, the total number of confirmed cases in Wright County was reported at 11,117.
Buffalo has had the greatest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,989. Monticello is nest at 1,717 cases as of Monday, Jan. 11, followed by St. Michael with 1,622 cases and Albertville with 983 cases.
Cases sopiked over the weekend when 60 cases were reported on Sunday, Jan. 10. The numbers fell to 27 cases reported on Monday, Jan. 11, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Health.
The average age of someone contracting COVID-19 in Wright County stands at 40. The youngest person to get the virus in Wright County was three months old. Someone 104 years old has been the oldest Wright County resident to come down with the disease, according to health officials.
