We R Able Wire & Wood 0125.JPG

Wire & Wood

 Submitted photo

We R Able invites area residents to enjoy a musical performance by Wire & Wood at the Chisago County Senior Center on Thursday, Jan. 26 starting at 6 p.m.

Troy Heling and Mike Triplett will sing rock and roll, some country, and a few traditional sing-along songs at the Senior Center, which is located at 38790 6th Ave. in North Branch.

