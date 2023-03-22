Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once every other month.
Thursday, March 23
>Dementia caregivers workshop
Family Pathways will sponsor a workshop titled, “Diagnosed with Dementia: Now What?” for families and caregivers at the Braham Event Center from 1-2:30 p.m. Collette Colucci, Family Pathways Aging Services Coordinator/Educator, will lead the workshop. To register, or to find out more, contact Colucci at collette@familypathways.org or 651-257-7905.
Thursday, March 23
>Community bingo at North Branch Library
Family and friends are invited to community bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be prizes! Advance registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The library is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch. For more info, go to ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Friday, March 24
>Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus Council #10238 will sponsor a Lenten Fish Fry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church from 4-6:30 p.m. They will serve all-you-can-eat fish (baked or fried), fish tacos, vegetables, french fries, cole slaw and dessert with coffee and milk. Cost is $15 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for 5-under.
Saturday, March 25
>North Branch Home & Garden Expo
The North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Home & Garden Expo at North Branch Area High School located at 38175 Grand Ave, North Branch. The community can expect many vendors offering home decor, custom furniture, landscaping, local construction services, childcare services, and more. For more information call 651-674-4077 or reach out via email: contact@northbranchchamber.com.
Thursday, March 30
>The Taste Event
The Rotary Club of Cambridge-Isanti presents The Taste event. It takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota Center located at 1321 Heritage Blvd NE, Isanti. You can purchase tickets at https://www.cirotaryclub.org/ sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact the Rotary Club of Cambridge-Isanti for more questions.
Friday, March 31
>Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus Council #10238 will sponsor a Lenten Fish Fry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church from 4-6:30 p.m. They will serve all-you-can-eat fish (baked or fried), fish tacos, vegetables, french fries, cole slaw and dessert with coffee and milk. Cost is $15 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for 5-under.
Saturday, April 1
>Peep catapults at North Branch Library
Construct a catapult that fires a marshmallow Peep from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the North Branch Area Library. The event is recommended for ages 6 and up, no registration is necessary, and all materials will be provided. The North Branch Area Library is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
Wednesday, April 5
>Chisago County Farmers Union
Eric Sannerud, the national cooperative organizing lead from Farm Generations Cooperative, will talk about the history of co-ops and the decisions involved in starting a modern, farmer-led cooperative starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Uncommon Loon Brewery, 10825 Lake Blvd. in Chisago City. The event is free and open to the public.
Thursday, April 6
>Minnesota author at Cambridge Library
Minnesota author Julie Klassen will speak about her latest novel, “The Sisters of the Sea,” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Arrive early to learn more about the Cambridge Friends of the Library organization. The Cambridge Public Library is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
