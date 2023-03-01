Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once every other month.
Friday, March 3
>Anoka-Ramsey Scholardazzle
The Cambridge Campus Foundation of Anoka-Ramsey Community College will host Scholardazzle to raise funds to benefit Anoka-Ramsey Cambridge Campus students. It will be held at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th St. SW, with a social starting at 6 p.m and dinner at 7:15 p.m. The event also will feature a silent auction, a dessert auction and several cash raffles. To register, go to www.scholardazzle.com.
Friday, March 3
>Kenny Krona at Common Ground UMC
Common Ground UMC’s concert series is hosting Kenny Krona starting at 7 p.m. located at 404 Cypress St. N in Cambridge. Special guest Ed Schmidt will also be performing. Krona will be playing an acoustic show featuring rock and blues classics. Ed Schmidt will perform on the saxophone, steel guitar and guitar. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for kids ages 6-12. Get your tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70489.
Saturday, March 4
>Family Pathways Spring Spectacular
All Family Pathways locations are hosting as Spring Spectacular event all day. You can find lawn and garden equipment, spring and summer apparel, summer sporting goods and more warm weather gear. They will have 25% off all blue tags during the event.
Wednesday, March 8
>Coffee talk at Cambridge Legion
Cambridge American Legion Post 290, which is located at 220 Main St. S in Cambridge, will host a coffee talk from noon to 2 p.m. Coffee and cookies will be provided, followed by a movie. A representative from Isanti County Veterans Services will be available to provide assistance and updates regarding veterans-related issues. This event is open to all veterans.
Thursday, March 9
>Master Gardener workshop
Katie Hagen will present “Pruning Fruit” starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge. She will teach pruning techniques for apples as well as information on raspberries, grapes and more. Please call the Isanti County Extension Office at 763-689-8254 for additional information or to receive a Zoom link invitation.
Friday, March 10
>Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus Council #10238 will sponsor a Lenten Fish Fry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church from 4-6:30 p.m. They will serve all-you-can-eat fish (baked or fried), fish tacos, vegetables, french fries, cole slaw and dessert with coffee and milk. Cost is $15 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for 5-under. The church is located at 207 Whiskey Road NW in Isanti.
Wednesday, March 15
>North 65 Chamber luncheon
The North 65 Chamber of Commerce March Chapter luncheon will feature Isanti Mayor James “Jimmy” Gordon giving his “State of the City” address. The event begins at 11:45 a.m. at Isanti Community Center with a luncheon catered by Coborn’s Marketplace. Cost is $15; register at north65chamber.com.
Friday, March 17
>Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus Council #10238 will sponsor a Lenten Fish Fry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church from 4-6:30 p.m. They will serve all-you-can-eat fish (baked or fried), fish tacos, vegetables, french fries, cole slaw and dessert with coffee and milk. Cost is $15 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for 5-under.
Saturday, March 18
>Felt ornaments at North Branch
Create colorful, one-of-a-kind decorations at this event from 1-2:30 p.m. at the North Branch Area Library, which is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch. The program is recommended for ages 14 to adult, and basic hand sewing skills are helpful. Get more information or register on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
Saturday, March 18
>Spring Craft Show at senior center
The Chisago County Senior Center, which is located at 38790 6th Avenue in North Branch, will host a Spring Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homemade crafts and more will be available. For more information, contact Debbie Ardolino at 651-243-5220 or the senior center at 651-674-8658.
