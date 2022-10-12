Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Thursday, Oct. 13
>Local author at Chisago Lakes Library
Local author Stephen L. Wynn will discuss his new book, The Colvers Report, at the Chisago Lakes Area Library starting at 6 p.m. The Chisago Lakes Area Library is located at 11754 302nd St., Chisago City and can be reached at 651-257-2817.
Thursday, Oct. 13
>U.S. Armed Forces Showcase at CIHS
Representatives of the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Minnesota National Guard will be at Cambridge-Isanti High School from 4-7 p.m. to present the opportunities each branch offer to graduating high school seniors.
Thursday, Oct. 13
>Thyng at Chisago Senior Center
Jenni Thyng will perform at the Chisago County Senior Community Center starting at 6 p.m. We R Able, which provides programs for adults with disabilities in a four-school area (North Branch, Rush City, Pine City and Chisago Lakes), will sponsor the concert, and donations are accepted. Please call 320-358-2616 for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Thursday, Oct. 13
>Harris Fire Department sponsors class
The Harris Fire Department will host its inaugural Public Fire Education and Prevention class from 6 to 9 p.m. The event, open to those ages 12 and older, will feature information on how to prevent fires and home, and what actions to take in case there is a fire. The event will be held at the Harris Fire Department, located at 43525 Gladstone Ave. in Harris. For more information, contact Luke Nadeau at Nadeauluke555@gmail.com or call or text 651-894-3140.
Friday, Oct. 14
>Fall Harvest at Joy Lutheran
Joy Lutheran Church will hold its annual Fall Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. They will serve homemade soups, breads & bars. Baked goods and produce will be available for sale. A free-will offering will be taken. Joy Lutheran Church is located at 1155 Joy Circle in Cambridge.
Saturday, Oct. 15
>Paint Chip Cards at North Branch
North Branch Library will host a mosaic paint chip card crafting event from 1-2 p.m. The event is recommended for ages 14 and older, and all supplies will be provided. To register, go to ecrlib.org or call the North Branch Library, which is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch, at 651-674-8443.
Saturday, Oct. 15
>Rush City Education Foundation Fling
The Rush City Education Foundation will host its annual fling at Chucker’s Bowl in Rush City from 6-10 p.m. The dueling pianos of River Rats will be featured, along with a raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $40 and are available at https://rushcityeducationfoundationfling.eventbrite.com. All proceeds from the event will go Rush City Schools.
Sunday, Oct. 16
>Harris Meet the Candidates event
A meet the candidates forum will be held at School House Park on County Road 9 in Harris starting at 2 p.m. There will be a Q&A for Harris Council candidates Shari Denny, Tina Kolodziej, Garrett Pearson and Allen Siedow, as well as for Chisago County Commissioner candidates for District 5, Dan Dahlberg and Cindy Erickson. Mark Koran also will present a report on law enforcement for Chisago County.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
>Parkinson’s Support Group in Braham
Braham’s Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 905 Central Drive W, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This support group is open to those with Parkinson’s, caregivers, and anyone in the general public who is interested in learning more about the disease. There is no cost to attend. Please contact Lonnie Anderson at 612-423-1863 for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 20
>Chisago Senior Center sponsors dance
Squeezy Miller will provide the old time dance music at the Chisago Senior Center, which is located at 6th and Maple in North Branch. The cost is $5 and includes lunch and door prizes.
Thursday, Oct. 20
>Pizza ‘n’ Books Teen Club
All teens ages 13-18 are invited to the Cambridge Public Library for a chance to chat with other teens about books while eating pizza! The Pizza ‘n’ Teens Book Club will meet in the Discovery Center starting at 3 p.m. The pizza is limited, so registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
Friday, Oct. 21
>Princess Prom
The Cambridge Ambassador Program will host a Princess Prom at Cambridge Middle School from 6-8 p.m. There will be a Grand March at 6:15, then dancing to music from Party Patrol DJ. The earlybird cost is $35 per couple, and $10 for each additional princess, and $45 per couple at the door. To register, go to the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page. For questions, call 612-991-1687 or email lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 22
>Star Ornaments at North Branch Library
Learn how to design your own unique star ornaments using beads, buttons, glass, ceramics and rocks at this event, held from 1-2 p.m. All supplies will be provided for those ages 14 to adult. Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
>Braham budget town hall
The city of Braham will hold a Town Hall meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th St. SW. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed 2023 budget and levy. It provides an opportunity for city residents and business owners to ask questions and provide feedback.
Friday, Oct. 28
>Stand Against Child Abuse Gala
The North Star Family Advocacy Center will sponsor its inaugural Stand Against Child Abuse Gala at the Braham Event Center. Patty Wetterling is the featured speaker, with music provided by The Cactus Blossoms. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner starting at 6 p.m. There also will be a silent auction, with proceeds to benefit The Advocacy Center. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4ub32rz5. For more information, call 763-252-6120.
