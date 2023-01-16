Sara Paul.jpg

Just as we anticipate the excitement of our Vikings preparing to graduate in this year’s Class of 2023, we are also preparing to welcome the Class of 2036 to kindergarten!!

The transition into kindergarten is a huge milestone — for parents and students, and can be a time of great excitement and change. Kindergarten Parent Information Night is the first of several special touches our NBAPS team has prepared for our Vikings entering kindergarten next year so each parent and student does well with the adjustment.

