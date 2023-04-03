Realizing that customer service is an integral part of its commitment to professional excellence, Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized Olivia Voss of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc. with the 2022 Century 21 Quality Service Producer award.
This national award is presented annually to those Century 21 affiliates who receive a significant return rate on their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys, with a minimum satisfaction index of 80 percent. Surveys are e-mailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a property.
“The Quality Service Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Olivia’s relentless dedication to continuously exceeding the service expectations of her clients,” said Carrie Moline Gibbs, broker/owner of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc. “As we celebrate her accomplishment, we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and what they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice.”
Voss has many years of experience in the real estate industry and has been with the Century 21 System since 2016.
“Receiving the Quality Service Award allows me to demonstrate even further to my clients that my commitment and dedication to their satisfaction during the real estate transaction is important and taken very seriously,” said Voss. “When it comes to my clients, I give nothing less than 100 percent.”
Century 21 Moline Realty is a full-service brokerage specializing in residential and commercial properties located at 202 Main St S, Cambridge.
