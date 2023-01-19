The North Branch girls basketball team won a 44-43 nail-biter on the road at Little Falls on Monday, Jan. 9.
The Vikings were able to overcome a 5-point halftime deficit and sneak away with the victory. Sophomore forward Ella Kuhlman dominated the game, finishing with 26 points to go along with 15 rebounds.
The next evening the Vikings traveled to St. Francis and were defeated by the Fighting Saints by a score of 58-48.
“We played a solid first half with a lot of girls contributing offensively,” Vikings head coach Alison Trampe said. “In the second half we got into foul trouble and had two starters foul out, which really hurt us down the stretch.”
The Vikings got back in the win column on Thursday, Jan. 12, with a 59-56 victory at Big Lake. It was the third road game of the week for North Branch, which improved its record to 4-7 on the season.
Kuhlman shined all night for the Vikings, pouring in 30 points. Late in the contest Kuhlman made a free that helped her reached the milestone of 1,000 points scored in her career. She becomes the 12th player in North Branch history to reach that impressive total.
Sophomore Johanna Bartkey contributed 11 points in the win, while sophomore guard Hailey Diaz added 8 points.
Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets boys wrestling beats Magic
A strong start gave Cambridge-Isanti the lead, while the Bluejackets had to hold on, breaking through for the 38-34 home victory over Monticello on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Winning the first match at 106 pounds thanks to a Wyatt Wald victory via technical fall at 21-6, Monticello answered right back with a pin to take the early 6-5 advantage over the Bluejackets.
From there, Cambridge-Isanti went on a run. Winning seven of the next eight matches, the Bluejackets pushed to a 38-12 advantage over the Magic.
Leo Edblad (120), Blaine Wald (126), Maverick Henderson (145) and Keith Hout (152) all picked up pins to earn big points during the stretch.
Staked to the big lead, Monticello did make things interesting, winning the last four matches, but it wasn’t enough in the 4-point win for the Bluejackets.
Bluejackets take fourth
The Bluejackets returned to action on Saturday, Jan. 14, for the Kiffmeyer Duals in St. Cloud.
Cambridge-Isanti opened the duals with a big win over Kimball Area, before falling to Becker and Willmar to take home fourth place.
Edblad and Treytin Byers each went 2-1 on the day.
Bluejackets girls wrestling
The Cambridge-Isanti girls wrestlers took to the Champlin Park Rebel Girls Individual Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14, earning third place in the 21-team field.
Taitum Kostecka took home third place in the field at 100 pounds, rebounding after dropping her first match, winning third place on a pin.
Bluejackets boys swimming
The Cambridge-Isanti boys swim and diving team took to Coon Rapids, battling in the Section 7AA True Team meet on Saturday, Jan. 14. Competing against the tough field, the Bluejackets posted an eighth-place finish.
Christopher Williams had the high finish for Cambridge-Isanti in the pool via his showing in the 50-yard freestyle. Williams pushed to a 23.89 in the swimming sprint, earning himself seventh. He also placed 11th in the 100 freestyle at 54.31.
John Humphrey was the next-highest finisher for the Bluejackets by his 12th placing showing in the 100 butterfly, completing the race in 1:03.72.
Duluth East took home the title, edging out Andover with 1441.5 points.
Cambridge-Isanti next will return to the pool on Thursday, Jan. 19, as the Bluejackets head to Monticello to mix it up with the Magic.
Bluejackets hockey
Making a trip to the Pine City Civic Center for a Mississippi 8 boys hockey tilt, Cambridge-Isanti pushed a 4-1 victory over the Dragons on Friday, Jan. 13.
After a scoreless first period, two Finn Overby goals gave the Bluejackets a 2-0 lead, before Pine City answered with a goal to cut the lead to just one at the end of the second frame.
Clinging to the one-goal lead into the third, scores by Luke Pierson and Caleb Wisen pushed the Cambridge-Isanti lead to three, allowing the Bluejackets to coast to the victory.
Cambridge-Isanti goalie Jaxon Sibell turned away 25 saves to earn the win in net.
The Bluejackets moved to 7-6 with the victory, their third in a row after a three-game losing skid.
Monticello, currently at first place in the Mississippi 8 at 5-0-1 and 11 points, next will be up for Cambridge-Isanti as the two are set to battle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Isanti Ice Arena.
Bluejackets gymnastics
The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team took home a seventh-place finish in the Lakeville Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Lakeville North High School. The Bluejackets scored 139.45 while Stillwater claimed the title at 145.05 points.
Abby Kryzer paced Cambridge-Isanti as she claimed the highest finish in the field for a Bluejackets, earning a score of 9.2 in bars for fourth place in the highly competitive field. Kryzer also earned a ribbon on the beam with a 9.1 for ninth.
The score of 139.45 was a season high for the Bluejackets.
Next in action, Cambridge-Isanti hosts Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 19, in what will be senior night for the squad.
Bluejackets boys basketball
The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team sneaked out a 67-62 home win over St. Francis on Friday, Jan. 13.
Kobe Karels’ 28 points for the Bluejackets loomed large in what was the Bluejackets’ fourth straight victory.
At 7-4 on the season, Cambridge-Isanti played on Monday, Jan. 16, against Big Lake before next in action on Friday, Jan. 20. The two contests will be played on the Bluejackets’ court.
Bluejackets girls basketball
The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team dismantled Chisago Lakes by a 79-27 score on Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the Bluejackets’ court.
Cambridge-Isanti had a 22-point lead at halftime, never looking back on the way to the Mississippi 8 victory.
Haylie Jerde had 22 points while Ellie Davis added 12 points of her own in the wining effort.
The Bluejackets again competed on Friday, Jan. 13, at St. Francis, earning a 63-27 triumph.
Cambridge-Isanti is now 8-3 on the season, 3-0 in the Mississippi 8.
Two roads games were up next for the Bluejackets as they headed to Hermantown on Tuesday, Jan. 17, before a big Mississippi 8 showdown on Friday, when C-I will travel to Becker to battle with the Bulldogs, who sit at 4-0 in the Mississippi 8.
Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. between Becker and the Bluejackets.
North Branch
Vikings boys basketball
It was a tough week for the North Branch boys basketball team as the team suffered a trio of losses.
The Vikings lost a tightly contested home game to St. Francis 78-73 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, despite the efforts of junior Brody Beaver, who went off for 34 points.
Big Lake traveled to North Branch two nights later and defeated the Vikings comfortably 71-57. The Hornets went in the halftime break leading 37-32 and never looked back.
Beaver led the Vikings in scoring with 20 points while sophomore guard Tyler Minke finished with 16.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Vikings made the long road trip to Eveleth and suffered a 65-57 overtime loss to Rock Ridge.
Beaver had another strong performance as he finished with a team-high 23 points. Minke added 18 points with an impressive shooting performance.
North Branch’s record now stands at 7-5 on the season.
Northern Tier girls hockey
Northern Tier suffered a 4-0 loss to Anoka on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Isanti Ice Arena. Anoka scored three goals in the second period to pull away.
Northern Tier responded well in its next outing, coming away with a 2-1 victory over Pine City Area at the Mora Civic Center on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Eighth grade forward Molly Larson opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. That would prove to be the only goal Northern Tier would score on the power play despite Pine City being shorthanded on nine separate occasions. Senior defenseman Marissa Miller added a goal in the second period and Northern Tier was able to stifle the third period comeback attempt from Pine City, who got a late goal from junior forward Ava Rydberg.
Northern Tier traveled up north on Saturday, Jan. 14, to take on Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at the Northwoods Credit Union in Cloquet.
Northern Tier struggled all afternoon to slow down the attack of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, which got two goals from sophomore Reese Kuklinski in a 5-0 win.
Northern Tier is now 3-12-1 following the loss.
Northern Edge boys hockey
Northern Edge suffered an 8-0 loss to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the East Bethel Ice Arena.
The Wildcats scored three goals in each of the first two periods. Northern Edge had no answers as Chisago Lakes outshot them 30-11 on the evening.
Northern Edge traveled to the Princeton First Bank and Trust Arena in Princeton to take on Big Lake/Becker on Friday, Jan. 13. Northern Edge was competitive until the third period when Big Lake/Becker scored four goals to pull way with a 7-2 win.
Northern Edge is now 1-11-0 on the season.
Vikings wrestling
The North Branch wrestling team participated in the Monticello Quad on Friday, Jan. 13, and struggled in both of its matchups.
The Vikings were defeated by Monticello 63-15 and Becker by a score of 83-0.
The Vikings were back in action the next day when they traveled to an invitational at St. Croix Lutheran. North Branch fared well, finishing eighth out the 15 teams that participated.
The Vikings got a pair of second-place finishes and scored 99 points overall as a team. Senior Michael Thao was runner-up at 132 pounds, while sophomore Jack Baker took home second in the 106-pound division.
Rush City
Tigers boys basketball
The Rush City boys basketball team went on the road and lost 81-53 to Moose-Lake-Willow River on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Tigers girls basketball
The Rush City girls basketball team dropped a highly competitive home contest to St. Cloud Cathedral 67-64 on Monday, Jan. 9. The Tigers struggled down the stretch to slow down Cathedral senior Grace Sand, who finished the game with 24 points.
Rush City lost a road game 70-51 to Milaca on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Tigers got off to a slow start and could never recover.
Milaca jumped out to 32-20 lead at halftime and kept the intensity up in the second half, not allowing Rush City to close the gap.
Rush City/Braham
Tiger wrestling
The Rush City/Braham wrestling team hosted Proctor/Hermantown on Jan. 12.
The team performed well and came away with a 60-24 win over the visitors in one of the better overall efforts from the team so far this season.
Braham
Bomber boys basketball
The Braham Bombers boys basketball team had its best stretch of the season so far and picked up three wins last week, improving its record to 4-7. Even more impressive, all three wins were on the road. The Bombers defeated Upsala 55-11 on Jan. 10, St. John’s Prep 75-31 on Jan. 12, and Mille Lacs 59-35 on Jan. 13.
Bomber girls basketball
The Braham girls basketball team picked up two wins last week to improve to 10-0 on the season, before finally losing a game to Nevis at home on Saturday, Jan 14.
The Bombers handled Upsala on the road in a close 53-51 contest on Tuesday, Jan. 10, then picked up a dominant 74-19 home win over Mille Lacs two nights later.
Cambridge Christian
Warriors boys basketball
On Thursday, Jan. 12, Woodcrest Baptist beat Cambridge Christian 60-45.
The following evening, Immanuel Lutheran knocked off the Warriors 71-37.
Warriors girls basketball
On Friday, Jan. 13, Immanuel Lutheran beat Cambridge Christian 71-16.
