This is the week that the Isanti County Fairgrounds usually are filled with the sounds we have all grown to love: the screams of those braving the rides, the music and applause from the concerts, as well as the oinks and moos and baas from the animal barns.
This week should be filled with the smells of mouth-watering pork chops grilling, along with the, ahem, muck of the animal barns.
And this week normally is filled with the sights of demolition derby crashes, stuffed animals won at games of chance, blue ribbons and trophies, balloons and lights, and the smiles and laughs of people of all ages enjoying the good times a fair brings.
But this is clearly not a “normal” year.
One of the casualties of COVID-19’s invasion is the Isanti County Fair, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 22. Even now, two months after the cancellation of the event was announced, that decision still bothers those who were forced to make it.
“There are times I feel guilty [that it’s canceled],” said Tonya Orbeck, who is on the fair’s board of directors. “I think about all the kids, and how having no fair will affect them. It’s very hard.”
Bryce Sorenson, president of the fair board, said he talked to a number of folks around Isanti County even before the fair was closed.
“I heard from 4-H kids who were just devastated that there wasn’t going to be a fair,” he said. “I heard from one family who started last year, and they were excited to come back this year. They were really unhappy.”
But the Isanti County Fair is part of an overwhelming majority of fairs around the state that have been canceled until 2021.
Among the few holdouts is Jackson County, located southwest of Minneapolis, which still plans to hold its county fair starting Sunday, July 26. Other fairs still hoping to take place are in Lake County, located northeast of Duluth along Lake Superior, which is scheduled to start its county fair on Sunday, Aug. 6; and Cottonwood County, which is west of Mankato near the Iowa border and will open its gates beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Fair trade
Once COVID-19 started shutting down the country in mid-March, the Isanti County Fair realized it was facing two choices.
One choice was to close the event for this year, and the other was to have a limited fair, cutting back on a variety of attractions to maintain the safety of everyone involved.
It quickly became apparent that having no fair was better than having a “bad” fair.
“We still have to pay entertainment and other contracts whether the fair does well or does not,” Orbeck said. “If we don’t have the fair, we don’t pay those contracts. So if we pay those contracts and the attendance is down, we’ll have a much bigger loss than if there’s no fair at all.”
Sorensen agreed, adding: “When we talked about the idea of having the fair during COVID-19, we quickly realized we couldn’t have any grandstand events. That’s where a large portion of our revenue comes from.”
Another issue was importing rides provided by a carnival company traveling around the country, which might hasten the spread of the virus in Isanti County by bringing it from other places. That would add to the liability of the board.
“We realized we would have to have extra cleaning stations and a number of other expenses,” Orbeck said.
So the decision to shutter the fair for 2020 was announced on May 22 in the hopes that the decision would give others a chance to limit their losses.
“If we canceled after vendors had ordered things, they may not come back next year,” Orbeck said. “You have to treat people right. But it’s especially hard when you realize a lot of these places were shut down, and this might have been a chance for them to make some money – but they might lose money if they order things that don’t get used.”
Despite those potential savings, not having the fair has dealt a financial blow to fair board. Numbers released by the board indicate last year’s event brought in more than $250,000 in revenue, and the cancellation of other events held annually on the fairgrounds have cost the fair board another $100,000.
Fair warning
For several years the Isanti County Fair Board has been planning to build a barn on the fairgrounds. This past winter the board signed the contracts to build the barn, which will be used for agriculture education and for a variety of other purposes.
Then COVID-19 hit.
“We called [our contractors] to see what our options were, and they told us they had already bought all of the materials,” Sorenson said. “The only option was to build it. They guaranteed it would be done before the fair, and we couldn’t back out on them. We hoped there would still be a fair at that point.”
The cost to build this pole shed was $90,000, and the estimated cost once the concrete and electrical work is completed is $145,000.
With no fair, and no other outside events paying rent to use the fairgrounds, those costs are a difficult pill to swallow. What’s more, there still are other costs the Fair Board must continue to pay.
“We still have to mow the grass and we still have to clean the bathrooms,” said Ken Harder, who has a year-round job as caretaker of the fairgrounds. “We have some campers here, so we have to keep things clean. And we have people who hope to hold events, so we have to prepare for them; then, if they cancel, that’s money you’ve spent for no benefit.”
One potential revenue source still on the horizon is rental revenue that folks in Isanti County pay to store boats, campers and other items on the fairgrounds during the winter months.
“I’ve got roughly 50-some units booked, but I had 200-some total last winter,” Harder said. “There’s a ways to go. … If people want to get storage, they’ll start coming to me in September.”
In the short-term, Sorenson said the fair board is trying to make do with the capital it already has.
“We are trying to not spend any money and be smart with the things we do between now and next July – and next year’s fair,” he said. “We’re hoping there may be some events later in the year, and we hope to have a good year of storage, but otherwise all we can do is follow the guidelines coming to us from the capital.
“We haven’t had to dip into our reserves yet, but we’ve got a full year to go before next year’s fair. Besides the storage revenue, basically we have what we’re going to have.”
Fair skies ahead?
Members of the fair board have been busy since that May announcement, tying up loose ends from 2020 while moving forward on plans for next year.
“People think that we canceled the fair and then started twiddling our thumbs,” Sorenson said. “There are a lot of things to do – a lot of things still going on. We had to talk to the carnival folks; they are based in Florida, but the last I heard was they weren’t coming any farther north than Tennessee.”
Orbeck said other stakeholders in the fair included concessionaires and vendors, a number of people who set up exhibits at the fair, and bands who were already booked to play at the fair.
But the focus already is turning to next year’s event, which is scheduled to open on Wednesday, July 21. Having a successful fair in 2021 will be critical to overcoming the problems caused by this year’s cancellation.
“There will be a lot of pressure on next year,” Sorenson admitted.
Orbeck agreed, adding: “It has taken us several years to build to the place we are right now. We’ve gotten a lot of support from the community, and that continued support will be critical to keep moving forward.”
Sorenson knows the fair board may have to take steps to ensure it can bridge the revenue gap between now and next summer.
“We might have to take out a loan before next year,” he said. “We’ve got payments to make between now and then. We hope our money will hold out, but we have to be prepared if it doesn’t.
“If we knew COVID-19 would be over in a month, it would take a lot of pressure off us. Are we going to go through these same problems in the fall? Next spring? I sure hope we don’t have to face this same decision next year. And if we have to go through this next year, we will be in trouble.”
But Sorenson also added that money, while important, is far from the sole focus of the board.
“As a board, we’re still meeting twice a month, and we’re meeting because we’re going to do everything we can do to bring a bigger and better fair to Isanti County next year,” he said. “We appreciate all the support we’ve received to this point, and our goal is to make next year’s fair the best ever.”
