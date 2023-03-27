Soybean pest.jpg
Submitted photo

University of Minnesota students conducted crucial genome sequencing for the newly discovered soybean gall midge — a pest that is threatening the soybean crop, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed throughout the world. This small fly has been found in major soybean-producing states in the Midwest, including Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Missouri.

Pest management has been difficult because scientists have a limited understanding of its biology. Genome sequencing can give stakeholders a deeper understanding of the insect’s biology, as well as provide a suite of tools for detection and identification.

