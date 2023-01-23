Julia Kuhnke and Brett Lund are Braham High School’s recipients of the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award as presented by the Minnesota State High School League.
Both Kuhnke and Lund acquired a list of skills and talents making them more than qualified for the award, while both maintaining a 4.2 GPA.
It hasn’t been an easy ride through high school, playing sports, being involved in arts and keeping up with exceptional academics.
However, they proved it’s possible.
Julia Kuhnke
Being heavily involved with all kinds of academics and sports runs in the family. But when it came down to putting in the hard work, it was Kuhnke herself that aimed the highest.
“I kind of applied the pressure to myself. ... I like to be able to push myself,” she said.
The hard work certainly paid off when Kuhnke got word that she was one of the Triple-A recipients.
“I felt very appreciative,” she said. “It took a whole lot of work, but just appreciative. That’s the only word I can use to describe how I felt.”
Academically, Kuhnke has taken four PSEO classes and enrolled in one Concurrent Enrollment course. She also received the ExCel award last year.
In Kuhnke’s athletic career, she has been awarded for her performance in track. She finished in third place in sections and seventh place in state in the 800 and received Academic All-State Individual, All-State and Female MVP awards.
She received similar awards in basketball and volleyball as well, placing second in sections for basketball and was awarded Hardest Worker three times.
Kuhnke received Academic All-State Individual, Offensive Player of the Year, and Gold Academic All-State Team for volleyball.
“Being a multi-sport athlete is what recruiters look for, so those sports have helped me in that aspect,” Kuhnke said.
Not only has the Triple-A award shown how hard she worked, but on Nov. 16, 2022, Kuhnke signed to run NCAA women’s track and field at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. She will strive for a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
“Just being able to compete at the Division II level is probably my biggest accomplishment,” she said.
Kuhnke’s arts have consisted of participating in band as a section leader and being All-Conference her junior and senior year.
Keeping up with the Triple-A stakes takes more than one person.
“Being able to have a gratitude and acknowledgment for the support that I have and being able to utilize that to the best of my ability — because it definitely is not a one-person thing — I wouldn’t be able to do all of these things without the help of the people around me,” Kuhnke said.
What really motivates her to keep her grades up and continue to participate in activities is her faith.
“My trust and faith in God’s plan is also something that helped me stay persistent in trying to become the best version of myself,” Kuhnke said.
“I would like to thank God. He is the biggest reason for my success,” Kuhnke said.
There’s a few more people that have helped Kuhnke along the way.
“My parents have been so supportive and understanding, because when you commit to all these things, you definitely have to take a change of lifestyle,” she said. “Teachers have always been willing to put forth more than what is expected. Coaches too. I’d stay after practice and they’d be willing to put in the extra time for me.”
Brett Lund
Lund happens to be one of the first in his family to take on such drive and success within school. Although a big reason behind his motivation comes from a couple family members from above.
“It’s kind of like pressure, but it’s not,” he said. “It’s almost like a motivation for me to keep going for my dad and my grandma.”
Lund unexpectedly lost his father and grandmother recently. It certainly took a toll, but Lund was able to turn that into motivation, and he proved to himself he could continue excelling.
“I feel like all my hard work and effort throughout these last few years — especially this last year alone with all the family stuff I’ve had to deal with — it really validated how much hard work can get you,” he said.
Academically, Lund has taken seven PSEO courses and 12 Concurrent Enrollment courses. He won the ExCel award last year as well.
Lund’s fine arts involvement includes band and choir, being involved all of his high school career and being an All-Conference participant for choir.
He has had an exciting experience with sports as well. Lund’s passion for running has kept him in cross country, improving his 5K time by eight minutes. Lund has also been involved in weight lifting for two years and has a more unique sports list on top of that.
“I’m not going to say no to something unless I try it, because that’s who I am,” he said. “You can’t deny something unless you actually physically try it. Then you can say you don’t like it.”
During Lund’s freshman year, a good friend of his introduced the position of manager for girls basketball.
“I was going to do basketball — for some reason I felt like it wasn’t my calling anymore. So I picked up on managing, and there on, it just exploded into me just loving it,” Lund said.
He moved on to manage girls fast pitch softball during his sophomore and junior year as well.
Lund’s recent changes in life have led him to find his biggest accomplishment.
“I think my biggest accomplishment is realizing that I am worth my time on this earth,” Lund said. “My dad pushed me and encouraged me to do all this stuff. ... I can do what I want to do in life even though he’s not here.”
Through the last couple years, Lund has had a great deal of supporters to thank for where he is today.
“I’d like to thank my mom for sure. I’d like to thank her for putting up with what goes on at home,” Lund said. “I’d like to thank all my other family and relatives. ... I’d like to thank all teachers and staff too because I couldn’t have gotten anywhere without them. I’d be lost.”
“I’d like to thank all my friends and classmates that have been there throughout the years to support me and help me with my future endeavors.”
Lund plans to attend St. John’s University and plans to become a social studies teacher, later pursuing a degree in social work.
Lund’s high school graduation falls on the anniversary of his father’s death, giving him greater motivation to keep going.
