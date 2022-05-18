The Rush City Garden Club and Joy Lutheran Church both will hold a plant sale on Saturday, May 21.

The Rush City Garden Club’s event will start at 9 a.m. at Rush City Park. The sale will end at 4 p.m. or when the plants are sold, which often happens by noon.

Proceeds for this event benefit the Rush City Garden Club.

Joy Lutheran Church’s sale will take place from 8:30-10 a.m. at the church, which located at 1155 Joy Circle in Cambridge.

