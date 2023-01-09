Anyone who knows me can confirm I am not big fan of traveling.
That makes me a stranger in my family, because everyone close to me loves to travel. They talk about trips to Europe, vising Central and South America, and basically seeing the world.
Me? I would be happy to stay home.
A big reason for that was my previous job, which required a fair amount of travel. And that travel was to exotic locales like Athens … Ohio. I also have visited Moscow … Idaho. And I could give you directions to Oxford … Ohio, among others.
During my travel days I was a regular in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, which was neither mountainous nor pleasant, and I made a fair amount of stops in Muncie, Indiana, and Akron, Ohio.
Please do not misunderstand: I did travel to some actually cool spots as well. But that was not an everyday occurrence, and it was sprinkled in with trips to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Starkville, Mississippi, to name two of the more obscure corners of the globe I have visited.
As a result, I did not miss it when I stopped traveling soon after moving to Minnesota. Of course, part of the reason is that, for this long-time Ohioan, Minnesota was the equivalent of a daily visit to a strange, new place. I needed maps for just about every trip, including the grocery store and the library.
It took some time, but now I use the GPS less and less. That is the main reason travel is starting to sound good to me again.
But where to go? While foreign travel might be exotic and exciting, it also would be a little too strenuous for these old bones. So I am focused on visiting places with in the United States, and I have a few ideas:
• Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons. My family and I visited once when I was young, and I still remember how unique and beautiful it was. I’m not a big nature guy, but for amazing geysers and beautiful vistas, I believe I could make an exception.
• New York City. Too busy, too crowded, too expensive, right? Wrong. Too exciting and too many things to do to not make this list. I would love to hit Broadway – I am sure I would love whatever I see – and there are so many museums and sporting events that I am sure I could fill an entire week with activities.
• Hawaii. Yes, I am not a big nature guy, and I am definitely not a big beach bum. But I do love warm, and Hawaii would certainly supply that. Also the sights there would be one-of-a-kind, I am told. Warm and interesting? Count me in.
• Duluth. Yes, exotic, I know. You would think that living roughly 100 miles away would mean I have visited numerous times. You would be wrong; I have never spent a whole day there. Those who I have talked to have raved about the city on the shores of Lake Superior, enough to make it sound interesting to me. Just not now; perhaps in June, when the temperature finally rises above freezing.
So those are some of the ideas at the top of my list. But I am open to suggestions; if you can think of a place I should go in the United States, I would love to hear the where and the why. And if there’s a local place I can hit on a day trip, please share the details.
I promise I will share the best suggestions soon – soon enough that we can all make summer plans.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review. Email your vacation and travel suggestions to him at john.wagner@apgecm.com.
