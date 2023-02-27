Mike Harley Color.jpg

Mike Harley

With Anthony Edwards making his first all-star appearance a week ago, it is becoming clear that Edwards is already the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise at just 21 years old.

The Timberwolves traded popular guard D’Angelo Russell just before the trade deadline, and star big man Karl Anthony-Towns has not appeared in a game since November due to a lingering calf injury. The team is still in position for a playoff spot with a 31-30 record, but questions linger and time is running out for the players to build the chemistry required for postseason success.

Load comments