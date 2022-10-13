If you read our weekly opinion columns, you may have come across one of mine a couple months ago where I described a situation in reference to the dangers going on in the world. Well, I’m back to tell you that yes, good is out there, too.
Not that I haven’t witnessed it before, but it actually showed up on my front doorstep — the good, that is.
Back in March, I accidentally left my garage door open overnight. This happened a couple of times, as I was still getting used to having a house and many things to keep an eye on.
Unfortunately, someone decided to dig through my personal belongings in my vehicle. Surprise, surprise, I left that unlocked.
They took a pair of $10 sunglasses, a lighter, and a small makeup bag that I kept random things in such as Tylenol, lipstick, a nail file and other items.
The only thing I was bummed out about was my lipstick, because it took forever to find that color and I spent about $30, which is expensive to me.
I did call the sheriff’s office to report it in case any other houses in the neighborhood were hit, but I heard nothing after that. I also have a Ring doorbell camera, and this individual managed to sneak through the view so no motion was ever detected that night.
A couple of weeks later, my neighbor’s dog from across the street came into my backyard. She walked in a direction that left her missing, so I went over to inform them. I noticed they had a camera on their front door and thought about asking them if they caught any movement at my house that night. The dog was my concern, so I didn’t. And yes, the dog returned safely.
Fast forward to Sunday, Oct. 2. I was sitting on my couch chatting on the phone with a friend when I heard a knock at the door.
As I stepped out, a young girl, maybe 16 to 18 years old, is standing there with my small makeup bag in her hand. My heart started racing as I had a strong feeling about what was going to happen.
The girl asked: “Are you Nicole?”
I shook my head yes as she handed me the bag, and she responded: “I’m sorry I took this. I shouldn’t have done it. I was in a really bad place that night and was under the influence. I am sober now and I shouldn’t have done it ....”
I was in complete shock. This young teenager was the one rummaging through my vehicle, but she was also struggling. I could see it on her face.
She just returned home from three months of rehab the day before and, ironically, she lives in that house directly across the street from me.
I thanked her for returning it to me, and for having the courage to do so. I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of a situation like this, maybe except in a movie. I also told her that I hope she continues down a positive path because life can certainly be good.
I shared with her some experiences of my family members that suffered alcohol addiction and how terrible it is. I let her know that if she ever needs someone to talk to, that she can come hang out and chat whenever she wants.
She started to cry and said: “Wow, you’re like really cool. I thought you were going to be so mad. I just feel so bad.”
I gave her a hug and said it was OK. I reassured her that she did the right thing, and that sometimes it’s just nice to have someone to talk to. She left on a great note, telling me how much she likes my animals.
I didn’t feel she needed another person scolding her or attacking her for her actions, especially since she owned up to them. She needed reassurance.
I really hope that our conversation made a small impact on her future. Pass on the good to others, as it does come around.
Nikki Hallman is the community editor of the County News Review.
