The Rush City School Board named Brent Stavig as interim superintendent as part of a special board meeting held Monday, June 1.
Stavig, who has spent the past eight years as Rush City High School principal, will fill the opening created when William Campbell resigned as superintendent on Thursday, May 21.
“I don’t foresee us finding another candidate who would be as passionate about our community,” Stavig said during his interview. “I know our staff, and I know I can ease the nerves and anxiety of those worried about the hiring of the executive administrator of this district.”
“I know I can step up to the plate and do this – I can serve our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.