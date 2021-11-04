The Rum River Mallards got a bit of a lift playing in the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s Minnesota Showcase, which was hosted by Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine on Oct. 28-31.
While the Mallards went 1-3 in the tournament, they did earn a victory that snapped a nine-game winless streak.
Rum River forward Jared Petty said the victory was good for the psyche of the entire team.
“When you’re on a losing streak, everyone’s frustrated, even though you’re working hard,” he said. “When you see the results come in, like they did in this game, hopefully that raises your confidence.”
Coach Triston Jensen said his team’s early season struggles were a natural consequence of fielding a young team.
“We have about 15 guys whose birth year is 2003 or younger, and in this league that means you may take some lumps,” Jensen said. “We’re trying to build a program that will become a successful junior program over the next 20 years, and because of the problems with COVID-19, in some ways this is ‘Team 1’ in the building process.
“We’re teaching these guys how to become junior hockey players, and then we can teach them how to become successful junior hockey players.”
The Mallards saw their winless streak extend to nine games after a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Blue Ox on Thursday, Oct. 28, the first day of the showcase. The Blue Ox scored four times in the first period, and Rum River could only counter with two Parker Mitchell goals.
Minnesota scored the only three goals of the second period, and the Mallards’ final goal came off the stick of Petty on the power play in the final period.
But Rum River got things rolling the following afternoon against the Dells Ducks. The Mallards led 1-0 after one period despite having to fight off a five-minute major penalty early in the contest, with Cooper Brodzinski netting the goal.
Then the Mallards exploded for five unanswered goals in the second period as Mitchell, Petty, Noah Heiderschied, Brandon Waldow and Martin Raynov found the back of the net.
“I thought we played well in the first period, especially when you consider that time we were shorthanded,” Jensen said. “Then we took care of business in the second period.”
Rum River added goals by Jack Kritzeck and Kaden Mucha in the final period to cruise to the victory.
“It was a lot of things we practice all coming together,” said Petty, who had a goal and two assists in the win, of the goal eruption. “We’ve had some tough games, but we’ve been working hard. When we got some goals, guys got some confidence, and now they’re buzzing around.”
The Mallards dropped a 6-0 decision to the Wisconsin Riverkings on Saturday, Oct. 30. Wisconsin scored three times in the opening period, then added two goals in the second and one in the third to claim the win.
“I thought there were two games our guys were sleep-walking through, and that was against the Blue Ox and the Riverkings,” Jensen said. “There were times where we showed we have talent, but right now it’s raw talent.”
Rum River closed the weekend with a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Mullets the next day. The Mallards trailed 1-0 after one period and 3-1 after two, netting only a goal by Heiderschied midway through the second period.
While Kritzeck and Brodzinski scored in the third period, the Mullets got three goals, including two empty-netters in the final minute.
Petty agreed with Jensen that the team’s youth was the cause for the slow start.
“We’re a young team with young leaders – me included,” said Petty, who played in 30 games for the Mallards last season. “I think we’ve got the talent, but when you’re young you need the experience, you have to go through the process.
“I see improvements from Game 1 until now. I think we’ll continue to get better as the season goes along. You have to go through both the good and the bad, keep working hard and pushing through.
“Going through the bad makes the good feel better.”
Jensen also explained that the younger players are still learning about hockey at the junior level.
“For these guys, in high school they were ‘the man’ and the team leader, but in juniors everyone was ‘the man’ in high school,” Jensen said. “In junior hockey players are part of a team, and if things aren’t going well, these players learn they are surrounded by guys who can lift them up.”
Despite the slow start, Jensen was pleased by the development of his young team, especially its captains.
“Petty leads us in points, and Brodzinski has shown he can do special things on the ice,” Jensen said. “[Cambridge native] Easton Parnell has been a lock-down forward on defense, and [goaltender] Connor Carroll has learned while taking his lumps in front of a young defensive corps.
“We have the chance to return possibly as many as 20 players next season, so we’re building for the long-term.”
Rum River, which is 3-10-1 this season, returns to action with a pair of games this weekend, including a home contest at the Isanti Ice Arena against the Minnesota Mullets on Saturday, Nov. 6, that faces off at 7 p.m.
The previous evening the Mallards will be at Hudson to face the Havoc.
