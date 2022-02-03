The Cambridge-Isanti swim team watched sophomore Christopher Williams claim a title at the invitational the team hosted on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Williams won the 50 free with a time of 23.35, more than a second faster than his nearest competitor in a race where places normally are determined by mere slivers of a second.
“He was just a couple of tenths off his personal best,” Bluejackets coach Gary Gotz said of Williams. “But this also is his third meet in three days, so I’m really happy with where he’s at right now.
“Our goal is to get him under that 23 mark, and he’ll be right where he needs to be for sections.”
As a team the Bluejackets finished sixth in the invitational with 82 points. Elk River won the meet with 266 points.
Williams also placed sixth in the 100 back with a time of 1:05.39.
Other top finishers for Cambridge-Isanti included junior John Humphrey, who placed seventh in the 200 IM (2:29.80) and eighth in the 100 fly (1:05.59), and junior Aidan Timmann, who took eighth in the 100 free (58.34).
The Bluejackets’ 400 free relay of Williams, Timmann, junior Michael Sauze and Humphrey placed fourth (3:49.80), while the 200 medley relay of Williams, eighth grader Gabriel Ludwig, Humphrey and Timmann placed eighth (2:06.56).
“This team is so young, it’s been a group learning experience,” Gotz said. “I hesitate to call them ‘older’ kids because they are just sophomores and juniors, but those more experienced kids have helped this whole team really make huge progress this season. It has been a fun ride.”
The Bluejacket Invitational also was the final meet for announcer Jeff Edblad, who has filled that role for the past 15 seasons.
“He’s had three kids go through the program, so I’ve known him for a long time,” Gotz said. “We’re going to miss him. He’s been the voice of Bluejacket swimming, and he’ll be tough to replace.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Branch started the week with a tough road loss, but bounced back to grind out a narrow home victory.
The Vikings began the week with a 72-60 loss at Monticello on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Senior Trevor Johnson led the way with 17 points, surpassing 1,000 career points along the way, while senior Adam Rehm finished with 15 and junior Carson Klein added 10.
Two nights later North Branch returned home and earned a narrow 64-62 victory over St. Francis.
Cambridge-Isanti also rebounded from a tough loss early in the week to claim a victory.
Junior Kobe Karels made seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points, but it was not enough to keep the Bluejackets from suffering a 96-81 loss at home to Princeton on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Senior Reese Bickford added 16 points for C-I.
Karels stayed hot two days later, scoring 24 points to help carry the Bluejackets to a 62-54 victory at Chisago Lakes. Sophomore Elias Dee added 16 points while senior Braden Jones added 11 for Cambridge-Isanti.
Rush City opened last week with a 92-39 drubbing of East Central on Tuesday, Jan. 25. A total of 12 different players scored for the Tigers, led by 20 points by senior Ty Stepp and 19 from junior Tony Daas. Senior Lucas McFee finished with 14 points while junior Landon Mold added 11 points and nine assists.
Three nights later Rush City dropped an 83-65 decision at Pine City to the Dragons, the undefeated leaders of the Great River Conference.
Braham suffered a pair of losses last week, falling at Pine City 107-40 on Tuesday, Jan. 25 before losing to Hinckley-Finlayson 65-59 on Friday, Jan. 28.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Last week was a difficult one for Cambridge-Isanti, which won once before losing on back-to-back nights.
The Bluejackets opened the week with a 60-37 victory at Princeton on Tuesday, Jan. 25 despite a 21-point, nine-rebound, five-steal effort by senior Mikayla Aumer. Junior Maraya Wiltrout also scored in double figures, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Two nights later C-I suffered a tough 54-42 loss at Chisago Lakes. Aumer finished with 19 points but was the lone Bluejacket to reach double figures.
The following evening Cambridge-Isanti fell at Brainerd 63-56 despite 19 points from Aumer, 13 from Wiltrout and 10 by junior Evelyn Wiltrout, Maraya’s twin sister.
North Branch lost the only game it played last week, dropping a 67-26 decision at Cloquet on Saturday, Jan. 29. Senior Paige Peaslee posted a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Ella Kuhlman added 10 points.
Rush City won two of the three games it played last week, starting with a 54-37 victory at East Central on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Tigers fell to Pine City 46-45 on Thursday, Jan. 27, but the following evening they rebounded to knock off Eveleth-Gilbert 56-46.
Braham also suffered a loss to Pine City last week, falling to the Dragons 49-48 on Tuesday, Jan. 25. But the Bombers bounced back to beat Hinckley-Finlayson 61-25 on Thursday, Jan. 27.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cambridge-Isanti claimed two wins and a tie last week to bounce back from the loss that snapped the team’s school-record 12-game win streak.
The Bluejackets opened last week with a four-goal third-period explosion in a 6-1 victory at Princeton on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Sophomore Seth Terhell had two of those third-period to goals to claim a hat trick in the contest, while seniors Wyatt Lindell and Jaxon Jones along with junior Ethan Boughton also had goals. Freshman Jaxon Sibell stopped all but one of the 24 shots he faced to earn the victory.
Two nights later sophomore Finn Overby scored a 3:36 in overtime to lift C-I to a 4-3 win at Little Falls. Senior Jakob Olson, sophomore Will O’Donovan and Terhell also scored. Sibell had 45 saves and gave up three goals in 46 minutes, while junior Jason Hosch stopped all 14 shots he faced to earn the victory.
Cambridge-Isanti then overcame an early two-goal deficit to earn a 3-3 tie with Irondale on Saturday, Jan. 29. Terhell scored twice in the contest while senior Treyten Green also had a goal, and Hosch made 25 saves.
Northern Edge lost a pair of Mississippi 8 contests last week.
The co-op team featuring players from North Branch and St. Francis opened with a 4-1 loss at Monticello on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Senior Gavin Reintjes scored the lone goal for Northern Edge in that contest, while senior Jake Kolb finished with 25 saves.
Two nights later Northern Edge allowed a pair of third-period goals in a 4-3 loss at Pine City. Senior Trever Ripley, junior Cam Husby and senior Carsen Thorson each scored goals in a four-minute span late in the second period to give their team a lead, only to see Pine City score twice in the first 2:15 of the third period to claim the victory.
Senior Luke Opdahl stopped 19 shots in goal for Northern Edge.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Northern Tier Stars lost to Chisago Lakes 6-0 in a home match played on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Wildcats scored twice in the opening three minutes and three times in the first period overall, then pulled away with a goal in the second and two more in the third. Senior goalkeeper Meghan Gibb kept Northern Tier in the contest by making 50 saves.
WRESTLING
Cambridge-Isanti won two of the three matches it wrestled in a quadrangular hosted by White Bear Lake on Friday, Jan. 28.
The Bluejackets rolled to a 56-17 victory over Park of Cottage Grove and crushed the host school 76-6 before losing 59-14 to Stillwater, the second-ranked Class 3A team in the state.
Sophomore Leo Edblad at 113 pounds was the only C-I wrestler to go unbeaten in the quad, posting two pins and also winning by forfeit. Nearly every other wrestler in the Bluejacket lineup won twice, with junior Carter Wothe at 126 and senior Scott Simpson at 220 earning two pins.
North Branch opened the week with two tough matches in a triangular meet hosted by Monticello on Thursday, Jan. 27. The Vikings lost to the host school 60-18 and dropped a 57-18 decision to Sauk Rapids-Rice.
The Vikings then hosted the North Branch Invitational on Friday, Jan. 28. The host school finished seventh with 76.5 points and had one champion, senior Brandt Bombard at 160.
Bombard knocked off Travis Smith of Simley, who is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A, in the championship match.
Senior Ashton LaBelle placed second at 170 pounds, losing only to Tyler Dormanen of Boyceville High School in Wisconsin. Dormanen is ranked fourth in Wisconsin in his weight class.
Other top finishers for the Vikings included junior Jay Kramer, who placed third at 152, while freshman Ethan Kester and junior Michael Thao took fifth at 113 and 138, respectively. Freshman Jack Baker took sixth at 106, senior Lucas Nelson was seventh at 182, and freshman Joseph Krenz placed eight at 145.
Rush City/Braham placed fifth in the North Branch Invitational with 81 points. Among the leaders for the Tigers were junior Landon Umbreit, who took third at 138, and senior Austin Sterling, who placed third at 285.
Finishing fourth for the Tigers were freshman Tucker Gould at 106 and sophomore Isaak Coolidge at 132, while freshman Dulton Bengtson placed fifth at 170. Sixth-place finishers for Rush City/Braham were eighth grader Anthony Graves at 113, sophomore Memphys Campbell at 145, freshman Braden Niessen at 152 and eighth grader Jeff Ward at 160, while seventh grader Landon Luckoff and sophomore Kellen Gorman placed seventh at 120 and 145, respectively.
