More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the firearms deer season that opens Saturday, Nov. 5. The season offers opportunities to spend time outdoors with friends and family, find adventure and put venison in the freezer.
Deer hunting is the primary tool used to manage deer populations, and hunters help keep deer numbers in line with population goals across the state. Managing deer populations contributes to the overall health of Minnesota’s landscapes, natural systems and economy.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ wildlife managers report good opportunities to harvest deer in most areas. Hunters need to know the boundaries of the deer permit areas and any chronic wasting disease regulations that apply where they hunt.
In the DNR’s Central Region, which includes Isanti and Chisago counties, hunters will find small bodies of water or wetlands that are low or dry following dry conditions this past summer, which will improve hunter access. Acorn production has been generally good across the region.
Because of the dry conditions, hunters should take precautions with campfires, especially when there is no snow on the ground.
Deer populations are robust in central Minnesota and are above goal levels throughout nearly all central Minnesota deer permit areas. Many permit areas allow a hunter to harvest up to three deer, and hunters can harvest up to five deer in DPAs that are part of the CWD management zone.
The forecast for archery and firearms deer hunting this fall is very good. Wildlife managers in central Minnesota urge deer hunters to take advantage of bonus licenses to harvest antlerless deer to help manage deer populations.
Crop harvest appears to be continuing on track and it’s estimated that most crops will be harvested by the start of firearms deer season.
The DNR’s online make a plan tool (mndnr.gov/DeerHunt) provides a comprehensive step-by-step list of information hunters need to consider before heading to deer camp. Using the tool, hunters can review hunting regulations, plan for deer processing, learn where to get deer sampled for chronic wasting disease if required to do so, how to get a deer sampled for CWD where sampling is optional, and ways to be safe and make the most out of their hunt.
To use the online tool, hunters need their deer permit area number, which they can find on an interactive deer map.
In Minnesota, archery deer season began Sept. 17 and continues through Saturday, Dec. 31; youth deer season is Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23; early antlerless season is Oct. 20-23 in select DPAs; firearms deer season begins Saturday, Nov. 5, with various closing dates depending on a hunter’s DPA; and muzzleloader season is Saturday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 11.
Detailed information about each permit area and CWD area can be found on the DNR’s interactive deer map (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/Map.html). Additional information about CWD areas, carcass movement restrictions and voluntary sampling can be found at the DNR’s CWD webpage (mndnr.gov/CWD) and hunters are encouraged to use the DNR’s make a plan tool online (mndnr.gov/DeerHunt) to find comprehensive hunting and CWD information to consider before going afield.
