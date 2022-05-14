Walleye season opens this weekend, and with the start of the fishing season comes the threat of spreading aquatic invasive species.
Aquatic invasive species (AIS) are aquatic plants or animals that have been introduced to a new environment where they are not native. Invasive species disrupt an ecosystem by taking over habitat and outcompeting native species. They can become a nuisance for lake and stream recreation, and thus impact the economy.
There are AIS present in Isanti County, and even more that threaten area waters. Some notable species in the county include Eurasian Watermilfoil, Curly Leaf Pondweed, and Zebra Mussels.
Prevention is the best way to protect against invasive species. Once an invasive species has been established in a waterbody, it is nearly impossible to remove it, and treatments can be expensive.
AIS is spread mainly through “hitchhiking” rides on watercraft and equipment used by anglers, boaters, and others. Every time you enter or leave a water body there are simple steps you can take to stop the spread: Clean, drain, and dispose.
CLEAN all aquatic plants, mussels, and other invasive species off your watercraft, trailers, and water-related equipment before leaving a water access or shoreland property.
DRAIN water-related equipment such as the boat, ballast tanks, and livewells. Remove drain plugs before leaving a water access or shoreline property and keep drain plugs out while transporting watercraft. It is also recommended to let boats dry for at least 5 days before entering a new waterbody.
Finally, DISPOSE of unwanted bait, including minnows, leeches, and worms, in the trash.
