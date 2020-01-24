The Vikings fought valiantly against the visiting Becker Bulldogs on Jan. 16, but could not catch up in the second half, ultimately losing 78-71 to drop their record to 3-9 overall and 0-3 within the Mississippi 8 Conference. Just after the press deadline for this edition (Tuesday, Jan. 21), the Vikings were set to visit Cambridge-Isanti in the first of two regular season meetings between the local “big schools.” The return contest at North Branch is scheduled for Feb. 18.
