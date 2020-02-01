The North Branch gymnastics team defeated Becker in a Mississippi 8 Conference dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 23, by a score of 133.5 to 130.975. Seventh-grader Dakota Esget was the best finisher in the all-around (34.4 points) and also won the floor exercise with a 9.0 and the uneven bars with an 8.5. Juniors Bekah Fish (Photo 1) and Paige Bauer (Photo 2) were second and third overall in the all-around, scoring 33.95 and 33.725, respectively. Junior Ceriann Istvanovich (Photo 3) conquered her season best with an 8.675 on the floor exercise. The Vikings will host the team from Cambridge-Isanti in a local battle Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
