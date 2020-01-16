The North Branch girls basketball routed Section 7AAA foe Duluth Denfeld 64-29 on Saturday, Jan. 11, clinching a third win over a section opponent this season.
The offense was a balanced one, featuring big contributions from Megan Bunes (16 points), Paige Peaslee (15), Kate Carlson (13), Maddie Helin (11) and Katelynn McAbee (7).
“After a bit of a slow start, Maddie Helin hit three 3-pointers in the first half to get us going and build a lead going into halftime,” head coach Alison Trampe said. “It was a great team win for us with many girls contributing.”
The win, added to an 84-61 loss to Princeton (Jan. 7) and a 66-49 victory over St. Francis (Jan. 9), moved the Vikings’ record to 9-4 – already the team has outdistanced its win total from 2018-19.
The Vikings’ improvements fit a theme around the North Branch campus: With the completion of the latest in an ongoing series of improvement projects involving the many athletic facilities, the Vikings are now, at last, playing in a fully renovated gym that includes a new floor that includes a shadow mark of the school logo.
While the finishing touches were being put on the gym, the Viking girls and boys hoop squads began the season playing at the middle school. (In the fall, the volleyball team played its entire home schedule there).
