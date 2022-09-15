When the Cambridge-Isanti defense faced some adversity in their contest against Saint Francis on Friday, Sept. 9, Blake Viesselman was able to answer the challenge.
Midway through the second quarter, Saint Francis already led 14-0 and was driving for more, having pushed the Bluejackets to the shadow of their own goal line. But on a fourth-down play, Viesselman made a big play.
“I just ran through my reads, and no one was on my side,” the senior defensive back said. “So I stayed in the flat – and the ball came right to me. And the field was wide open in front of me.
“All I did was run as fast as I could so I didn’t get caught.”
Viesselman intercepted the pass and raced 90 yards to score a touchdown. And while that pick-six was not enough to keep the Bluejackets from experiencing a 41-12 loss to Saint Francis, it was a bright spot that coach Shane Weibel admitted brought tears to his eyes.
“That was so cool to see – that was so fun, to get a defensive touchdown,” he said. “And that was serendipity. It was cool for our team and the community to see.
“Between the moment of silence for Blake’s mom and for the Houtsma kids, who were out on the field before the game, well, my allergies kicked in a few times. But that’s what high school football in this community is like. It was great to get to honor them.”
Before the contest there was a moment of silence to honor Viesselman’s mother, Michelle, who passed away in August after fighting pancreatic cancer. The school also honored former C-I assistant football coach Brandon Houtsma, who died in an auto accident in June.
Cambridge-Isanti was not able to earn the victory in this rivalry game, known as the Battle for the Paddle. Instead the Bluejackets got off to a slow start, falling behind 14-0 just a play into the second quarter.
“We can’t have a first quarter like that – we have to be ready to play from the get-go,” Weibel said.
The back-breaking score came late in the second quarter, when Saint Francis notched a touchdown with just 15 seconds before halftime to take a 21-6 lead into the locker room.
The Knights increased their lead to 27-6 by scoring on the first possession of the third period, but Cambridge-Isanti responded with a 24-yard touchdown run by junior Brayden Coplan with 1:40 left in the quarter.
Saint Francis scored twice in the fourth quarter, but both scores were the result of interceptions thrown by an aggressive C-I offense, including a pick-six by the Knights with five minutes left.
“We were trying to get a score on the board, gain a little confidence,” Weibel said of the late interceptions. “But if we judge this game against how we played against Elk River, we improved. We have to keep working, keep improving.”
Offensively, junior quarterback Braylon Davis completed 9-of-23 passes for 90 yards; junior Elias Dee caught five of those passes for 50 yards, while Coplan grabbed the other four for 40 yards.
The Bluejackets finished with just 86 rushing yards, with Coplan netting 42 on 10 attempts while junior Levi Maurer ran the ball 20 times for 37 yards.
Defensively junior Preston Hudek topped C-I with 8.5 tackles, including six solo stops, while senior Isaac Maurer added five solo tackles.
“We had some bright spots on both sides of the ball,” Weibel said. “For a lot of these kids, it is their second [varsity] start ever. Hats off to the kids, because they played hard all game long.
“We’re boom or bust sometimes. We just have to keep coaching, and the kids have to keep learning. And if we bring that same mentality every week, we’ll be OK.”
Viesselman finished with 2.5 tackles and an interception to go with an unforgettable memory.
“It obviously wasn’t the ending that we wanted, but it is what it is,” he said.
Cambridge-Isanti returns to Larson Field to host St. Cloud Tech on Friday, Sept. 16, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
