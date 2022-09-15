CI football Viesselman 0915.jpg
Cambridge-Isanti senior Blake Viesselman, wearing No. 11 on the far left, makes a shoestring tackle during the Bluejackets home contest against Saint Francis on Friday, Sept. 9.

 John Wagner

When the Cambridge-Isanti defense faced some adversity in their contest against Saint Francis on Friday, Sept. 9, Blake Viesselman was able to answer the challenge.

Midway through the second quarter, Saint Francis already led 14-0 and was driving for more, having pushed the Bluejackets to the shadow of their own goal line. But on a fourth-down play, Viesselman made a big play.

