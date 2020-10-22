Area high school football teams just finished a crazy, confusing week.
All five programs had to deal with some type of scheduling quirk. For North Branch, the oddity was playing its second game of the season on a Thursday afternoon rather than on a Friday.
The other area schools had to deal with much bigger issues that were caused by COVID-19. Braham and Rush City saw their rivalry contest canceled, while Cambridge-Isanti scrambled to add a game against Monticello when its original opponent, St. Francis, had to cancel after losing too many players.
Not surprisingly, North Branch dealt with its adversity the best, crushing Proctor 46-6 on Thursday, Oct. 15. Cambridge-Isanti ended up on the short end of a 43-15 decision at Monticello on Friday, Oct. 16.
Vikings coach Justin Voss said his coaching staff decided not to add anything to the game plan in a short week, instead focusing on doing the basics better than they had in the season opener.
“Usually you have three weeks of practice before your first game, and this year we only had two weeks,” Voss said. “And we didn’t have a scrimmage, so there was so much stuff to put in that I think things may have been a little overwhelming.
“So we didn’t put anything new in last week, because we thought adding new things wouldn’t help us unless we improved on some basics. And with the short week, we just focused on doing the basics better. We kept it simple, and that helped us against Proctor.”
Voss said he and his coaches focused on improving specific areas in each position group.
“Our message was that these were the things we needed to do at a higher level if we wanted to be successful moving forward,” he said. “I think that allowed our kids to focus on a few key things, and I think it worked.
“We have a lot of work to do, but I think our kids knew what they needed to work on to be better, and we accomplished some of those things. Having our kids focus on a few things helped them improve over our first game.”
North Branch dominated Proctor, scoring touchdowns in every quarter while keeping the Rails off the scoreboard until late in the contest.
Ryan O’Day set the tone for the Vikings, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and Andrew Thauwald threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Gavyn Jensen-Schneider before the first quarter ended.
Ashton LaBelle scored on a 20-yard run, and Adam Johnstone returned an interception 30 yards for a pick-6 to make the score 28-0 at halftime.
Thauwald, Nathan Skiba and Josh Logan then added second-half touchdown runs as North Branch evened its season record at 1-1.
“Our offensive line really did a nice job of playing faster than they did in Week One,” Voss said. “They seemed more comfortable, more confident, in executing their assignments. They did a nice job of stepping up.
“And on defense I thought our defensive backs did a nice job of stepping up. We had three interceptions, and that was a function of our defensive backs being in the right spots and being aggressive going to the football.”
Since the game was played on Thursday, Voss decided to give his players and coaches Friday off before beginning the grind toward this week’s contest at Hibbing on Friday, Oct. 23.
“I wanted our kids to have the long weekend, where they could be with their family or go hunting or do what they wanted to do,” Voss said. “We all put in a lot of time into the game, and if we can take a day off and not have it impact our preparation for the next game, we want to do that.
“If you have opportunities to do that, it helps keep you fresh.”
Jumbled week for Cambridge-Isanti
For the second week in a row, COVID-19 blew up the Bluejackets’ schedule. But this time C-I had very little time to prepare.
Coach Shane Weibel said his team learned that St. Francis would be unable to play last Thursday, just one day before the scheduled kickoff. A short time later, Cambridge-Isanti connected with Monticello, which also lost an opponent to the pandemic, and a game was scheduled on the Magics’ home field.
“Luckily Monticello doesn’t really do anything different than they have in the past, so we had some film of them,” Weibel explained. “But it was tough to adjust. I told the kids that the team that was mentally most ready to play would be successful. And I thought that, in the first half, we were on a different planet.”
Cambridge-Isanti tried an onside kick to start the game and recovered the ball, but officials ruled that the ball had not traveled the required 10 yards. And that squandered special teams chance was followed by another when Monticello’s Calvin Schmitz returned a punt 43 yards for a touchdown late in the opening quarter.
Schmitz scored on a 2-yard run near the end of the first quarter, and Sam Valor scored on runs of 75 and 8 yards to push the Bluejackets into a 28-0 halftime hole.
“When we get things going, there seems to be something out of our control that happens to stop it,” Weibel said when asked about the onside kick. “But I’m never going to blame refs for us losing a game. You lose games because of mistakes.”
Cambridge-Isanti got on the board with 3:39 left in the third quarter when senior Connor Braaten threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to junior Braden Jones, but the Magic scored two more times before senior Gaven Ziebarth closed the scoring with a 70-yard TD run with 3:34 to play.
Ziebarth led the offense with 191 rushing yards on 20 carries, while Braaton completed 5-of-12 passes for 58 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jones caught two passes for 32 yards and a score.
“Our last touchdown was indicative of how we can play if we put it all together,” Weibel said. “The referee commented to me that our kids never stopped playing hard. He also noticed that our kids weren’t complaining, and they never got ‘chippy,’ and that’s a good thing.”
Junior Adam Hamed led the defense with eight tackles, including six solo stops, while fellow junior Cyrus Mattson added seven stops, including three tackles for loss.
This Friday Cambridge-Isanti will face its third schedule change in as many weeks. The Bluejackets, who were originally scheduled to face Monticello this week, instead will host Hutchinson at George Larson Stadium on Friday, Oct. 22, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
“To turn things around, it’s going to be a matter of keeping our focus and keeping working,” Weibel said. “The bottom line is, this past week we got better. We never backed down, we never folded our tents, and we played better than we did in the first game. We had yardage on offense, and we had positives to take away from this game.”
