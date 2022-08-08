Times are changing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Trading for a three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year? Signing talent to a long-term deal to stay with the team? Growing excitement around the team? Expectations to make the playoffs and make a run? Much of these things are foreign for the NBA team of Minnesota.
Not anymore, or at least for the foreseeable future, and it’s all thanks to the bringing in of a new president of basketball operations.
Culminating with the recent signing of a four-year, $224 million extension of All-Star big man, Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves have put themselves in prime position to make those memories of drafting in the lottery year-after-year a thing of the past.
Making the playoffs with the young core of Towns, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels as the seventh seed and pushing the Memphis Grizzlies to a hard-fought, six-game series, last year was a nice turnaround season for the Wolves.
Off a year that featured a lot more highs, compared to lows, Minnesota was put in a position that the Wolves have not been in recently. Only reaching the playoffs twice since 2004, this was unfamiliar territory for the franchise.
The once downtrodden Timberwolves were hungry for more, though.
Ready to make a splash and move on from the era of failure, it all started with the team bringing in Tim Connelly, the former executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Denver Nuggets, to become the president of basketball operations for Minnesota.
Surely knowledgeable of the Timberwolves franchise, not known for making big time moves to help the team, rather unloading former All-Stars to accumulate draft picks, Connelly flipped the script.
Just having moved past the NBA Draft, the Wolves appeared to have addressed needs by using the 22nd pick to draft Auburn big man, Walker Kessler, to help pair alongside Towns and add some muscle to protect the paint.
Years past would have seen the Wolves make a couple more supplementary moves to hopefully build on the draft, not swing for the fences.
Connelly quickly put that thought to bed.
Trading Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kessler, four first-round picks and a pick swap in 2026, the Wolves made a splash, acquiring former Utah Jazz center, Rudy Gobert, the aforementioned three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year in what is so far the biggest move of the NBA offseason.
“When you look at players of Rudy’s abilities, they don’t become available very often. We’re trying to develop winning ways, trying to develop into a sustainable team that can enjoy winning at the highest level. He’s seen that. This guy is going to be a hall of famer,” said Connelly in the Gobert introductory press conference.
Paired with the trade for Gobert, who still has four years left on his current contract, Connelly and the Wolves still had a couple moves up their sleeve.
Locking up the talented, shooting big man in Towns was another piece of the puzzle solved by the Wolves’ front office, keeping the duo together for the next couple years.
Along with the extension of Towns, further signings of established NBA veterans such as Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes and Kyle Anderson among others, the Wolves have put themselves in position to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
Though it remains to be seen how well the Wolves and their new moves will mesh this upcoming season on the court, Towns believes it has the chance to compete for a championship.
“It’s go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There’s no more time. There are no more excuses. We’ve got to get it done now. It’s championship now or bust,” said Towns during his press conference after signing his contract extension.
Come this fall, the entire NBA world will see if the Wolves can back up these claims.
Regardless, as a lifelong Wolves fan myself, it’s much more exciting time to be a fan, thinking of a possible Western Conference Finals appearance than preparing for another year where the team struggles to win 20 games, and we have Tim Connelly to thank for that.
