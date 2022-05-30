Three student-athletes from Cambridge-Isanti High School signed national letters of intent to compete in college sports as part of a ceremony on Wednesday, May 18. From left are Makenzie Coplan, who will play volleyball at Dakota State; Aiyana Knight, who will run track at Wisconsin-Milwaukee; and Laci Leverty, who will compete in the pole vault at Northern State.
Cambridge-Isanti honored three athletes who committed to compete in college athletics in a ceremony at the high school on Wednesday, May 18.
Seniors Makenzie Coplan, Aiyana Knight and Laci Leverty all signed national letters of intent that morning.
Coplan will compete in volleyball at Dakota State, which is located in Madison, South Dakota, while both Knight and Leverty will compete in track. Knight will run for Wisconsin-Milwaukee, while Leverty will pole vault at Northern State.
This marked the third signing day for Bluejacket athletes this year. Mikayla Aumer chose to play basketball at North Dakota in November, while five other athletes signed to play college sports in late February.
Here are the thoughts from all three athletes on Cambridge-Isanti’s most recent signing day.
MAKENZIE COPLAN
Volleyball, Dakota State
Parents: Rory and Janelle Coplan.
Why did you choose Dakota State? “I took a tour there, and I loved the school. I practiced with the team, and I loved it. They were very welcoming – they were like family. It felt like the right place to be.”
What are your thoughts about signing? “I’m very grateful for this day. It’s very exciting. I’m happy and proud of myself. But it’s also sad, because I’ll be leaving here in a few months. It’s crazy. I’m definitely going to miss everyone here, everyone that has supported me. But I’m excited for the next few years of my life.”
AIYANA KNIGHT
Track, Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Parents: Leonard and Alisa Knight.
Why did you choose Wisconsin-Milwaukee? “It was really the coaching staff – I love their coaching staff. I love the community, and the diversity was great there. They have a really good sprint squad, and it was a good opportunity for me to take. So I took it.”
What are your thoughts about signing? “It was bittersweet. It’s great to have everyone here supporting you, and I felt the love. But it’s sad, because this will be over in a couple of weeks.”
LACI LEVERTY
Track, Northern State
Parents: Mike and Heidi Leverty.
Why did you choose Northern State? “I love the coach and the community there. It feels like family.”
What are your thoughts about signing? “It’s exciting, because I’m excited for what my future holds. But it’s also kind of sad, because it makes me realize everything I’m leaving behind. But I’m going on to something bigger and better.”
