While Tryg Thompson may be preparing to enter his first season as the new boys basketball coach at Rush City High School, he is no stranger to the Tigers program.
“Rush City has a strong tradition in basketball, both boys and girls, over a long period of time,” said Thompson, a 1978 graduate of Chisago Lakes. “I don’t know the boys and the team that well, but I do know they graduated a number of seniors. I know they had some sophomores who saw playing time.
“In open gyms I saw players who are very athletic, so I’m optimistic [about this season]. But I also know the conference is very strong, and the section is even stronger, so I need to temper my optimism because I know we are going to play a lot of good teams.”
Thompson has spent the previous three seasons as the JV boys coach at North Lakes Academy in Forest Lake and also has extensive experience with the youth basketball programs in Menomonie, Wisconsin. He replaces Jeremy Albright, who is the new boys basketball coach at Royalton, his alma mater, after leading the Tigers for the previous 13 seasons.
“I know Jeremy Albright has done a lot of good work with these players,” Thompson said. “I know he was very successful over a long period of time, and it’s difficult to follow a good coach like that.”
Thompson said his style is predicated on doing good work on the defensive end of the court.
“I really like to run and have fun, but I’m first and foremost a defensive-minded coach,” he said. “We’ll play a lot of man, and sometimes we’ll press. But if you can get everyone to play defense, that helps start the offense you want to run. If we have the players, we’ll try to run up-tempo and allow the players to be free and athletic and to have some fun.”
While Thompson said he has seen the Tigers on the court when Rush City played North Lakes Academy, he still wants to learn more about the players on his new team.
“It’s important to find out what they like to do, what their background is, and start building relationship,” he said. “It’s something we’re working on, but right now I’m getting my feet wet.”
That process, of course, has been hindered by COVID-19.
“You’re in an open gym with a mask on trying to communicate with kids,” Thompson said. “Even talking isn’t much fun with a mask on. I think that will be a continuing challenge. That’s why I really hope things go smoothly for the fall sports.”
Thompson said he wanted to thank a number of individuals for the opportunity to lead Rush City’s boys basketball program.
“Lee Rood, the athletic director, has been very gracious in helping me get started,” Thompson said. “I met the two assistant coaches, JV coach Nick Oeltjen and freshman coach Ricky Carlson, and I’m really excited to have those guys. You can tell they have passion for and knowledge about basketball.”
