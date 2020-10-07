It may not be an exaggeration to say Cambridge-Isanti’s Chloe Hajek was born with a tennis racket in her hands.
“My mom played tennis growing up, and her whole family is a big tennis-playing family,” Chloe Hajek said. “When I was in first grade, she would help with the little kid camps, so I’ve always been involved. I have played tennis for as long as I can remember.”
But do not misunderstand: Hajek’s parents, father Ryan and mother Kelli, do not put any extra pressure on her to play a sport she has grown to love.
“I play in the winter, and before I got my driver’s license she would drive me everywhere,” Chloe Hajek said of her mother. “I’ve always wanted to be a good player because I wanted to make her happy. I don’t think there is pressure [to win] from her, though. There is more pressure from her to practice more than pressure to win or do well.”
Now a junior at Cambridge-Isanti, Hajek is in her fourth season on the varsity and her second as the No. 1 singles player for the Bluejackets. In eighth grade she played fourth singles, then rose to second singles as a freshman before taking her current position atop the lineup last year.
Hajek said describing her style of play is not easy.
“It depends on who I’m playing,” she said. “When I was playing fourth and second singles, my goal was just to hit the ball back every time until they messed up. In first singles I’ve focused more in placing my shots; instead of just hitting it back, I’m trying to hit winners. If you don’t hit a shot well, they’ll hit the ball back even better.”
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis coach Joel Lund said Hajek is “sneaky good” and quickly added he means that as a compliment.
“She gets to balls you don’t think she’ll get to – you think her opponent has hit a winner, but Chloe tracks it down,” Lund said. “Or it looks as if she’s not in position to hit a shot with some pace behind it, and suddenly the ball explodes off her racket.”
Hajek also has been described as a “grinder,” and that also is a compliment to the mental strength of her game.
“She’s willing to work to prolong a point,” Lund said. “When her opponent rips a shot that may seem to be a winner, Chloe just keeps returning shots back. So they may get frustrated and try to do more or hit the ball harder – and they make mistakes. Chloe just wears her opponents down.”
Lund said Hajek has adjusted well to the pressure of playing No. 1 singles.
“She’s a competitor – she likes to win,” Lund said. “She may get frustrated if she’s losing, but she’s competitive. She wants to win, and that’s an intangible some players just don’t have.
“We play in a good conference, and she’s always facing our opponents’ best players – and they are very good. She’s also a good student in the classroom, and
she’s a kind, likable person. She’s a good player to have on a team.”
Hajek is quick to point out that her success in tennis is due in part to the love and support of her parents.
“I definitely want to thank my mom, and my dad, too,” Chloe Hajek said. “I also want to thank Jon Koenigs, who works at Public Indoor Tennis in Spring Lake Park, because ever since sixth grade I’ve worked with him in the winter. He’s given me a lot of good advice and improved my game a lot.”
