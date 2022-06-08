With a 35% increase in new boat ownership, and 830,000 new boaters taking to the waterways since 2020, boating participation are expected to reach historic levels of participation this summer.
The Water Sports Foundation is taking a pro-active approach to promoting safe boating strategies prior to the busy season. Here are 10 tips from the association to stay safe on the water.
* Take a Boating Safety Class or Refresher. The Water Sports Foundation and other safety organizations offer virtual training options in addition to traditional live instruction. In many states, new boaters are required to take mandated boater ed classes, but now there is a wealth of new online and hybrid classes also available on a variety of boating topics and for all skill levels, through public and private providers.
For a list of educational resources, click on https://www.watersportsfoundation.com/category/media/video/general-boating-safety/.
* Buckle Up. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, drowning is the cause of death in 79 percent of fatal boating accidents where the cause of death was known. And 86 percent of those drowning victims were not wearing life jackets. To maximize safety, make sure everyone on board has been properly fitted with a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, and wears it while underway.
* Designate a Sober Skipper. The U.S. Coast Guard reports that alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. In fact, where the primary cause was known, it was the leading factor in 23% of deaths.
* Check boating safety equipment. If it’s been awhile since a boat has gone out, invest in a complimentary boating safety vessel check provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Boaters should make sure they are thoroughly familiar with the operating instructions of a vessel and ensure equipment is in proper working condition prior to departure. In addition, boats should carry and be proficient in the operation of a VHF radio, EPIRB or personal locator beacon.
Boaters should be aware of two recent federal laws regarding required safety equipment. Effective April 2022, boaters must replace fire extinguishers that are 12 years or older, including both disposable and rechargeable units, with the age starting from manufacture date, not purchase.
In April 2021, another federal law was passed requiring operators of boats under 26’ to use an engine cut off switch link (ECOS-L), an onboard safety device that stops a boat’s engine if the operator is throw off the boat. Wireless versions are also available.
* Be smart and file a Float Plan. Before departure, prepare a simple document known as a “float plan” and share with family members, friends and/or marina staff. The plan should include a list of crew members, their contact information including cell numbers, along with an itinerary, including all destination(s) and expected return time. This document may prove a life saver should search activities be required.
* Communicate with passengers and crew. At the dock and before departure, the captain should review boating safety requirements with everyone, clearly explaining safety protocols and expectations, especially if new boaters are aboard.
Each passenger should be assigned a designated seat and be instructed to remain securely seated when the boat is underway. The captain should communicate life jacket usage and positioning of throw cushions or other devices, the appointment of observers to watch for oncoming traffic or to monitor water sports activity, etc.
Captains should ensure the number of passengers and their collective weight complies with the designated maximum capacity rating to prevent overloading of the vessel.
* Check the weather before going on the water. Prior to planning or launching a boating adventure, boaters should consult weather forecasts and conditions. Don’t go if the weather is unfavorable.
In certain parts of the country, weather conditions can change in a flash, so monitor regularly using available mobile APPS. Storms, lightning, changing tides, currents, winds and other inclement weather conditions can endanger the safety of boaters.
If boaters find themselves navigating rapidly deteriorating weather conditions, find shelter as soon as possible. If return plans are impacted, be sure to update anyone who has a float plan regarding plan modifications.
* Slow down. Accidents can often be avoided when captains obey the posted speed limit and follow rules established to keep boaters safe. Be aware and follow all speed limits and no wake zones.
* Focus. Many boating accidents are reportedly the direct result of operator distraction or inattention. The designated skipper needs to be vigilant and assume full responsibility for the safety of all those aboard. Focus is the watchword!
* Pick a playground with care. Busy boating holidays generate busy boating traffic. With that in mind, carefully consider destinations. For a new boater, avoid the most popular boating venues where the ability to navigate, drop and set anchors and lines in confined spaces is particularly challenging. Choose a less crowded spot.
