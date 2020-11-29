Area high school volleyball teams suffered a cruel fate, having their season cut short before section tournament play could begin this week.
And that was an especially harsh ending, since all four teams posted strong regular-season records.
For example, Cambridge-Isanti was expected to be busy with five games played in a span of eight days. But two matches scheduled for the end of last week were canceled by COVID-19 concerns, and three contests this week were wiped out by the governor’s order to shut down amateur sports.
The Bluejackets finished with a 6-3 record in Mississippi 8 Conference play. Those six wins were tied for the third-highest total in the league, and C-I’s .667 winning percentage was tied for the second-best mark in the conference.
North Branch endured an especially difficult week, losing two matches before having the rest of its season canceled.
The week began with a narrow five-set loss at Becker on Monday, Nov. 16. In that match the Vikings won the first set 27-25, lost the second set 25-21. North Branch’s 25-19 third-set win was the widest margin of victory in the match, as the Bulldogs took the final sets by scores of 25-23 and 15-13.
Paige Peaslee led four Vikings in double figures with 15 kills; Paige Sheehan finished with 11 kills, Reagan Irons and Lindsey Bunes each had 10, while Lauren Hicks was close behind with nine. Sheehan posted a triple-double with 13 digs and 41 assists.
The following evening North Branch lost at Big Lake by scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-23. Peaslee and Irons led the Vikings with eight kills apiece, while Sheehan had 20 assists and Bunes posted 10 digs.
The two setbacks dropped North Branch’s final season record to 8-4. The Vikings tied Monticello for most wins in league play, but the Magic was undefeated on the year.
Braham finished the season with a three-set road sweep of Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday, Nov. 19. That victory gives the Bombers a 5-3 record in Great River Conference action, which is tied for the second-highest win total in league play.
Rush City, which was unable to play after its 3-1 victory over Braham on Oct. 26, was undefeated in Great River Conference action with a league-best six victories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.