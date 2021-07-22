As it is with many Town Ball teams, baseball is a numbers game for the Braham Snappers.
And the most important number is clear: The more players who show up for a game, the better Braham is.
“I know that’s common in Town Ball, because we’re playing in the summer and have lives and vacations and all that,” said one of the players on the team, Casey Lucht. “But the reason we play is to have fun. If we’re not having fun, I don’t think many of us would be playing.”
And there have been some fun moments for Braham. The most recent came on Friday, July 16, when the team piled up 15 hits to knock off Chisago Lakes 13-10. The Snappers also stole six bases in that contest, three by Ty Stepp, while Jesse Johnson pounded a pair of doubles as part of a three-hit night.
But the numbers caught up with the Snappers over the weekend as the team had only nine players and struggled, losing at North Branch 8-0 on Saturday, July 17, before falling to Rum River 10-0 the next day.
“When we have a full team, I believe we can stick with just about anyone,” Lucht said. “But guys can’t just show up once every two weeks and expect to have success, especially at the plate.”
Offensively R.J. Galvez leads the regulars with a .367 batting average, while Johnson (.347) and Mike Strelow (.342) are both nipping at his heels. Johnson also has nine stolen bases, while Galvez has six.
“R.J. has been pretty good at the plate all season, and lately he has been mashing for us,” Lucht said. “And Jesse has been stealing a lot of bases.”
The pitching staff has been anchored by Strelow, a veteran who leads the team with a 3.46 ERA, while Kohl Horsch has given the staff a lift with a 4.46 ERA and Johnson provides depth with a 4.98 ERA.
“When Kohl first played for us, we thought he was just a big dude,” Lucht said of Horsch, who stands 6-8. “But he has been really, really solid for us.
“Mike has been the ace of our staff for a long, long time, and it’s good to also have guys like Jesse and Ben Fiedler who can give us quality innings.”
The Snappers, who are fifth in the Eastern Minny North Division, have a busy final week of the regular season. Braham plays at Isanti on Wednesday, July 21, then hosts Quamba at Rush City the following evening before closing the regular season at Ramsey on Saturday, July 24.
Rum River rebounds to win twice
The Rum River Bandits rebounded from a loss at Quamba to claim a pair of victories over the weekend.
The week began with a 9-6 loss at Quamba on Tuesday, July 13, in a contest where the Cubs scored five times in the eighth to claim a come-from-behind victory. Tyler Kronstedt led the way with three hits, while three Bandits – Kevin Auth, Nate Knudsen and Ryan Koltes – each had a pair.
Rum River then mounted a late rally of its own to claim a 5-3 victory at Mora on Saturday, July 17. The Bandits scored twice in both the seventh and eighth innings before adding an insurance run in the ninth.
Lefty Rick Wells, who gave up a home run in the first inning, proceeded to shut out the Blue Devils over the next seven frames, allowing just five hits overall. He also was the hitting star for Rum River, notching a base hit in the eighth that scored the tying and go-ahead runs.
The Bandits closed the week with a 10-0 victory over Braham that took seven innings. Seth Plohasz allowed just four hits while striking out nine in a complete-game victory, while Shawn Motl went 5-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Andy Julkowski was 4-for-4 and also scored three times while driving in two.
Rum River will complete its league schedule by hosting North Branch on Wednesday, July 21, at Larson Field starting at 7:30 p.m., then play a non-conference game at Jordan on Saturday, July 24.
Isanti extends win streak
The Isanti Redbirds won twice last week to extend their current win streak to 11 consecutive games.
The Redbirds, who were rained out at Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, July 14, claimed a 3-0 victory at St. Francis the following evening as Phil Bray threw a complete-game two-hit shutout, striking out 12 along the way.
Brent Tholen led the offense with a pair of hits, including a double, and finished with two RBIs.
Isanti then returned home and earned a 7-1 victory over East Bethel on Sunday, July 18, as T.J. Wink, Tristen Zimbrich and Chris Olean held the Bandits in check on just 10 hits without allowing a walk.
Offensively Logan Kalis went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in while Ethan Smith added a pair of hits.
The Redbirds began this week with a makeup contest at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, July 20, that was not completed at press time. Isanti will host Braham the next day and North Branch on Friday, July 23, before traveling to Hibbing to take on the Miners on Saturday, July 24.
